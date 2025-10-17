 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Vancouver

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen, Live From Rogers Arena In Vancouver On October 18
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 18, 2025

UFC returns to Vancouver for an exciting UFC Fight Night event, in partnership with Destination Vancouver, at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 18.

Headlined by a pivotal middleweight pairing between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, and featuring a number of matchups between established competitors, Saturday’s fight card promises to be another thrilling event in a series of entertaining shows over the last several weeks.

How To Watch UFC Vancouver

UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on the ESPN App in the United States.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with fight results and official judges’ scorecards after each bout.)

Melissa Croden vs Tainara Lisboa

Athlete Profiles: Melissa Croden | Tainara Lisboa

Azamat Bekoev vs Yousri Belgaroui

Athlete Profiles: Azamat Bekoev | Yousri Belgaroui

Stephanie Luciano vs Ravena Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: Stephanie Luciano | Ravena Oliveira

Kyle Prepolec vs Drew Dober

Athlete Profiles: Kyle Prepolec | Drew Dober

Danny Barlow vs Djorden Santos

Athlete Profiles: Danny Barlow | Djorden Santos

Bruno Silva vs HyunSung Park

Athlete Profiles: Bruno Silva | HyunSung Park

Charles Jourdain vs Davey Grant

Athlete Profiles: Charles Jourdain | Davey Grant

Kyle Nelson vs Matt Frevola

Athlete Profiles: Kyle Nelson | Matt Frevola

Cody Gibson vs Aoriqileng

Athlete Profiles: Cody Gibson | Aoriqileng

Manon Fiorot vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Athlete Profiles: Manon Fiorot | Jasmine Jasudavicius

Marlon Vera vs Aiemann Zahabi

Athlete Profiles: Marlon Vera | Aiemann Zahabi

Kevin Holland vs Mike Malott

Athlete Profiles: Kevin Holland | Mike Malott

Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen

Athlete Profiles: Reinier de Ridder | Brendan Allen

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on October 18, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

