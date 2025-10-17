Official Scorecards | UFC Vancouver

UFC returns to Vancouver for an exciting UFC Fight Night event, in partnership with Destination Vancouver, at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 18.
Headlined by a pivotal middleweight pairing between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, and featuring a number of matchups between established competitors, Saturday’s fight card promises to be another thrilling event in a series of entertaining shows over the last several weeks.
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on the ESPN App in the United States.
Official Scorecards
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with fight results and official judges’ scorecards after each bout.)
Melissa Croden vs Tainara Lisboa
Athlete Profiles: Melissa Croden | Tainara Lisboa
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Azamat Bekoev vs Yousri Belgaroui
Athlete Profiles: Azamat Bekoev | Yousri Belgaroui
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Stephanie Luciano vs Ravena Oliveira
Athlete Profiles: Stephanie Luciano | Ravena Oliveira
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Kyle Prepolec vs Drew Dober
Athlete Profiles: Kyle Prepolec | Drew Dober
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Danny Barlow vs Djorden Santos
Athlete Profiles: Danny Barlow | Djorden Santos
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Bruno Silva vs HyunSung Park
Athlete Profiles: Bruno Silva | HyunSung Park
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Charles Jourdain vs Davey Grant
Athlete Profiles: Charles Jourdain | Davey Grant
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Kyle Nelson vs Matt Frevola
Athlete Profiles: Kyle Nelson | Matt Frevola
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Cody Gibson vs Aoriqileng
Athlete Profiles: Cody Gibson | Aoriqileng
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Manon Fiorot vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Athlete Profiles: Manon Fiorot | Jasmine Jasudavicius
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Marlon Vera vs Aiemann Zahabi
Athlete Profiles: Marlon Vera | Aiemann Zahabi
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Kevin Holland vs Mike Malott
Athlete Profiles: Kevin Holland | Mike Malott
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on October 18, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.