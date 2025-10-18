Prelim Results | UFC Vancouver

UFC returns to Vancouver for an exciting UFC Fight Night event, in partnership with Destination Vancouver, at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 18.
Headlined by a pivotal middleweight pairing between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, and featuring a number of matchups between established competitors, Saturday’s fight card promises to be another thrilling event in a series of entertaining shows over the last several weeks.
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on the ESPN App in the United States.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
Melissa Croden vs Tainara Lisboa
- Canadian bantamweight prospect Melissa Croden (6-2, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) makes her UFC debut against Tainara Lisboa (7-3, fighting out of Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil) in the first fight of the night
Azamat Bekoev vs Yousri Belgaroui
- Azamat Bekoev (20-3, fighting out of Vladikavkaz, Russia) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon against UFC newcomer and Dana White's Contender Series Season 8 grad Yousri Belgaroui (8-3, fighting out of Amsterdam, the Netherlands)
Stephanie Luciano vs Ravena Oliveira
- Brazilian strawweights collide as Stephanie Luciano (6-2-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) squares off against Ravena Oliveira (7-2-1, fighting out of Miguel Calmon, Bahia, Brazil)
Kyle Prepolec vs Drew Dober
- Canadian lightweight Kyle Prepolec (18-9, fighting out of Windsor, Ontario, Canada) aims for his first UFC win on home turf against the always exciting Drew Dober (27-15, 1 NC, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Omaha, NE)
Danny Barlow vs Djorden Santos
- Welterweight Danny Barlow (9-1, fighting out of Memphis, TN) looks to rebound from his first pro loss against Djorden Santos (10-2, fighting out of Brasília, DF, Brazil)
Bruno Silva vs HyunSung Park
- All-action flyweights Bruno Silva (14-7-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil) and HyunSung Park (10-1, fighting out of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea) are poised to deliver fireworks
Charles Jourdain vs Davey Grant
- In the featured prelim, Canada’s Charles Jourdain (16-8-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec, Canada) collides with Davey Grant (17-7, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England), as both fighters seek their second win of the calendar year
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on October 18, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.