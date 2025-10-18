Main Card Results | UFC Vancouver

UFC returns to Vancouver for an exciting UFC Fight Night event, in partnership with Destination Vancouver, at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 18.
Headlined by a pivotal middleweight pairing between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, and featuring a number of matchups between established competitors, Saturday’s fight card promises to be another thrilling event in a series of entertaining shows over the last several weeks.
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on the ESPN App in the United States.
Kyle Nelson vs Matt Frevola
- Canada's own Kyle Nelson (16-6-1, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) kicks off the main card against the all-action Matt Frevola (11-5-1, fighting out of Huntington, NY) in an exciting lightweight bout
Cody Gibson vs Aoriqileng
- The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 bantamweight finalist Cody Gibson (22-11, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA) squares off against Aoriqileng (25-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Shanghai, China)
Manon Fiorot vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Former flyweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot (12-2, fighting out of Nice, France) collides with the surging No. 5 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada)
Marlon Vera vs Aiemann Zahabi
- Former bantamweight title challenger and No. 7 ranked contender Marlon "Chito" Vera (23-10-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) takes on No. 9 ranked Aiemann Zahabi (13-2, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
Kevin Holland vs Mike Malott
- In the co-main event, fan-favorite welterweight Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX) defends his spot in the Top 15 against Canadian star Mike Malott (12-2-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada)
Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen
- In the main event, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder (21-2, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands) looks to remain unbeaten in the Octagon and strengthen his case for the next title shot with a win over short-notice opponent, No. 9 ranked Brendan Allen (25-7, fighting out of Delray Beach, FL, by way of Covington, LA)
