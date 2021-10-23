UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Results

It was a wild week that saw Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event move from 185 pounds to 205 pounds after Paulo Costa came into Las Vegas overweight and asking for a catchweight, but it ended with a memorable five-rounder at the APEX, with Marvin Vettori winning a unanimous decision over the Brazilian.

Scores were 48-46 across the board for No.5-ranked middleweight Vettori, who improves to 18-5-1. The No.2-ranked fighter at 185 pounds, Costa, falls to 13-2.

After a brief pre-fight skirmish in the Octagon, the fighters got down to business officially, with Costa landing a couple thudding leg kicks. Vettori took them well and marched forward, prompting Costa to clinch briefly in an effort to reset. Once he did, Costa kept the bombs coming, but he didn’t move the Italian, who was working his own shots in, upping the ante with a combination that caught Costa. With two minutes to go, Costa looked winded already, and Vettori coolly kept pressing until the horn sounded.

Hard kicks to the body kept coming from Costa as round two began, and when he moved a kick to the head, he got Vettori in trouble briefly, forcing him on the defensive. And though it seemed like Costa caught a second wind, he was taken down easily by Vettori with two minutes to go. The fight didn’t stay there long, and once standing, an eye poke from Costa brought a brief halt to the action and prompted Jason Herzog to take a point. When the fight resumed, Vettori did good work against the fence while Costa tried repeatedly to end matters with his right kick to the head.

Costa tried to mix up his attack in the third, getting Vettori to the mat with less than two minutes to go. But a guillotine choke attempt that came up empty allowed Vettori to get the top position and control the fight there for the final minute of the frame.

The back-and-forth exchanges continued in round four, neither fighter willing to back down from the other, leading to plenty of compelling action. And though Costa kept digging to the body, it was Vettori landing the more telling blows upstairs.

Both fighters came out throwing bombs to open the final round, and Costa finally looked like he was breaking Vettori down with body shots. The Italian responded with a clinch, buying himself some time before getting back to business. Costa didn’t stray from his attack, and Vettori looked for a takedown, only to get turned away. What followed in the late stages were two fighters calling on the last ounce of gas in their tanks to keep fighting, and they did just that until the horn.

Official result – Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)