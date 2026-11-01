Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On November 7
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Nov. 8, 2026
Two of the heavyweight division's most dangerous athletes collide in a short-notice main event on November 7 as No. 6 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta squares off against Johnny Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
The co-main event features a compelling strawweight matchup between Top 5 contenders Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez, with both looking to make their case for a shot at 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.
In a main event that came together less than two weeks ago, No. 6 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-4, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) collides with Johnny Walker (23-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) in a massive heavyweight showdown.
Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba
The co-main event features a high-stakes strawweight clash between No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez (13-1, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA) and No. 3 ranked Virna Jandiroba (23-4, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil), as they both aim to return to title contention.
Davey Grant vs Elijah Smith
A highly intriguing bantamweight matchup pits 13-year UFC veteran Davey Grant (18-8, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) against 24-year-old rising prospect Elijah Smith (10-1, fighting out of Colorado Springs, CO).
Billy Elekana vs Lucas Fernando
Riding the back of two-straight submissions victories, light heavyweight Billy Elekana (10-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks to build on that momentum against Lucas Fernando (14-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).
Priscila Cachoeira vs Nina Milošević
Bantamweight knockout artist Priscila Cachoeira (13-9, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) faces Serbian prospect Nina Milošević (9-1, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia), who maximized her UFC debut in August with a first-round knockout of Hailey Cowan.
Mitch Raposo vs Marcos Degli
In the main card opener, flyweight Mitch Raposo (11-3, fighting out of Fall River, MA) looks to earn his third consecutive win against Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10 standout Marcos Degli (15-3, fighting out of Campos do Jordão, Brazil).