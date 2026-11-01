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UFC Heavyweights Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker over a blue background
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Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On November 7
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Nov. 8, 2026

Two of the heavyweight division's most dangerous athletes collide in a short-notice main event on November 7 as No. 6 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta squares off against Johnny Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The co-main event features a compelling strawweight matchup between Top 5 contenders Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez, with both looking to make their case for a shot at 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.

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This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event, starting with the Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Main Card Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards

Main Event: Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Johnny Walker

In a main event that came together less than two weeks ago, No. 6 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-4, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) collides with Johnny Walker (23-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) in a massive heavyweight showdown.

Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba

The co-main event features a high-stakes strawweight clash between No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez (13-1, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA) and No. 3 ranked Virna Jandiroba (23-4, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil), as they both aim to return to title contention.

Davey Grant vs Elijah Smith

A highly intriguing bantamweight matchup pits 13-year UFC veteran Davey Grant (18-8, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) against 24-year-old rising prospect Elijah Smith (10-1, fighting out of Colorado Springs, CO).

Billy Elekana vs Lucas Fernando

Riding the back of two-straight submissions victories, light heavyweight Billy Elekana (10-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks to build on that momentum against Lucas Fernando (14-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Priscila Cachoeira vs Nina Milošević

Bantamweight knockout artist Priscila Cachoeira (13-9, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) faces Serbian prospect Nina Milošević (9-1, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia), who maximized her UFC debut in August with a first-round knockout of Hailey Cowan.

Mitch Raposo vs Marcos Degli

In the main card opener, flyweight Mitch Raposo (11-3, fighting out of Fall River, MA) looks to earn his third consecutive win against Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10 standout Marcos Degli (15-3, fighting out of Campos do Jordão, Brazil).

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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