Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

The co-main event features a compelling strawweight matchup between Top 5 contenders Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez, with both looking to make their case for a shot at 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.

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This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event, starting with the Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Prelim Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards