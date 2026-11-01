Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

Two of the heavyweight division's most dangerous athletes collide in a short-notice main event on November 7 as No. 6 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta squares off against Johnny Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
The co-main event features a compelling strawweight matchup between Top 5 contenders Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez, with both looking to make their case for a shot at 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.
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This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event, starting with the Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Prelim Results, Highlights & More:
More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards
Keiichiro Nakamura vs Ollie Schmid
In the featured prelim, Road to UFC, Season 4 Featherweight Tournament Champion Keiichiro Nakamura (8-1, fighting out of Hokkaido, Japan) makes his UFC debut against Ollie Schmid (4-3, fighting out of Budapest, Hungary).
Gabriel Lorenço vs Thomas Petersen
Dana White's Contender Series grad Gabriel Lorenço (8-1, fighting out of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) hunts his fifth consecutive stoppage victory against heavyweight Thomas Petersen (11-5, fighting out of Lakeville, MN).
Karine Silva vs Gabriella Fernandes
Dynamic flyweight finisher Karine Silva (19-7, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) locks horns with fellow Brazilian Gabriella Fernandes (11-4, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil).
Jose Delano vs Murtazali Magomedov
Featherweight DWCS alums square off as Jose Delano (17-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on Murtazali Magomedov (11-0, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan), who's coming off a first-round Twister submission win in his June debut.
Austin Bashi vs Carlos Calderon
Featherweight prospect Austin Bashi (14-2, fighting out of West Bloomfield, MI) faces short-notice newcomer Carlos Calderon (11-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Aurora, CO), who's taking the fight on just four days’ notice.
Mantas Kondratavičius vs Andre Petroski
Mantas Kondratavičius (9-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) hunts his fifth-straight win against Andre Petroski (13-6, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) at middleweight.
Seokhyeon Ko vs Wellington Turman
Welterweight Seokhyeon Ko (13-3, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) looks to bounce back from his first UFC defeat against Wellington Turman (18-8, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil).
Jonny Parsons vs José Souza
In the first fight of the night, welterweight Jonny Parsons (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) returns to the Octagon for the first time since July of 2023 (1204 Days) to take on José Souza (9-1, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil).
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.