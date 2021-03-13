 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland
Mar. 13, 2021

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 7 ranked Derek Brunson look to stop the momentum of rising No. 10 Kevin Holland. In a fascinating co-main event, No. 15 ranked lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie returns against surging former kickboxer Brad Riddell.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: BRUNSON vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, March 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN and will also be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will also air the main event joining in progress at 11 p.m. ET. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Official Scorecards

Opponents Bruno Silva of Brazil and JP Buys of South Africa face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Bruno Silva of Brazil and JP Buys of South Africa face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Montel Jackson vs Jesse Strader

Opponents Montel Jackson and Jesse Strader face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Montel Jackson and Jesse Strader face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Trevin Giles vs Roman Dolidze

Opponents Trevin Giles and Roman Dolidze of Georgia face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Trevin Giles and Roman Dolidze of Georgia face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results

Leonardo Santos vs Grant Dawson

Opponents Leonardo Santos of Brazil and Grant Dawson face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Leonardo Santos of Brazil and Grant Dawson face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Marion Reneau vs Macy Chiasson

Opponents Marion Reneau and Macy Chiasson face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Marion Reneau and Macy Chiasson face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Tai Tuivasa vs Harry Hunsucker

Opponents Tai Tuivasa of Australia and Harry Hunsucker face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Tai Tuivasa of Australia and Harry Hunsucker face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Song Kenan vs Max Griffin

Opponents Song Kenan of China and Max Griffin face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Song Kenan of China and Max Griffin face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Adrian Yanez vs Gustavo Lopez

Opponents Adrian Yanez and Gustavo Lopez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Adrian Yanez and Gustavo Lopez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Cheyanne Buys vs Montserrat Ruiz

Opponents Cheyanne Buys and Montserrat Conejo of Mexico face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Cheyanne Buys and Montserrat Conejo of Mexico face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell

Opponents Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell of New Zealand face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell of New Zealand face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Watch on ESPN+ | All Results
 

Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland

Opponents Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Tags
official scorecards
scorecards
judges scorecards
decisions
UFC Vegas 22
Jessica Andrade Celebrates in the Octagon
International Women's Day

Every UFC Women's Champion in History

Look back at every UFC women's champ to wear the belt

Watch the Video
Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.
Athletes

P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira

Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.

Watch the Video
The UFC Fight Clock, presented by DraftKings
Announcements

UFC AND DRAFTKINGS REACH GROUNDBREAKING DEAL

DraftKings Becomes UFC’s First Official Exclusive Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner in the U.S. and Canada

More