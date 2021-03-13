UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 7 ranked Derek Brunson look to stop the momentum of rising No. 10 Kevin Holland. In a fascinating co-main event, No. 15 ranked lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie returns against surging former kickboxer Brad Riddell.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: BRUNSON vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, March 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN and will also be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will also air the main event joining in progress at 11 p.m. ET. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Official Scorecards