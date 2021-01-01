UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Fight Results

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 7 ranked Derek Brunson look to stop the momentum of rising No. 10 Kevin Holland. In a fascinating co-main event, No. 15 ranked lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie returns against surging former kickboxer Brad Riddell.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: BRUNSON vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, March 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN and will also be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will also air the main event joining in progress at 11 p.m. ET. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Perennial contender Brunson (21-7, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) is coming off one of his most impressive performances to date, handing highly touted Edmen Shahbazyan his first professional loss in August via TKO. A NCAA Division II wrestler with KO power, Brunson has also earned KO wins over Lyoto Machida, Uriah Hall and Sam Alvey. Brunson now has his sights set on securing his fourth consecutive victory by turning back yet another rising contender.

Holland (21-5, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) hopes to continue the momentum of his historic 2020 campaign, which saw him become the first middleweight in UFC history to win five bouts inside a calendar year. A talented striker and grappler, Holland has netted spectacular KO wins against Jacare Souza, Charlie Ontiveros and Joaquin Buckley. Holland is now driven to pick up his sixth victory in a row to continue his ascent up the 185-pound ladder.

Gillespie (13-1, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y.) aims to remind fans he’s among the top lightweights in the world when he makes his first Octagon appearance since late 2019. A 2007 NCAA Division I wrestling champion, Gillespie’s crushing ground game has been on full display in stoppage victories against Yancy Medeiros, Vinc Pichel and Andrew Holbrook. Gillespie now looks for an emphatic return by becoming the first fighter to defeat Riddell in UFC.

Riddell (9-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand by way of Christchurch, New Zealand) has wasted little time since joining the world’s premiere MMA organization in 2019. A member of New Zealand’s famed City Kickboxing, Riddell has earned impressive wins against Alex da Silva, Magomed Mustafaev and Jamie Mullarkey. Riddell now hopes to keep his momentum going with another show-stealing performance to crack the lightweight top 15.



What time is UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland?

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Results