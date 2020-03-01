UFC Fight Night Brasilia Live Results

Scores were 29-28 across the board for Malecki, now 4-0. Macedo falls to 6-4-1.

Macedo used a stick and move strategy at a furious pace to begin the fight, finding no problem getting inside on her much taller foe. In between rushes from the Venezuelan, Malecki employed steady pressure, but Macedo remained the busier of the two in the first five minutes.

With two minutes gone in round two, things almost went awry for Macedo when she tried to pull guard and allowed Malecki to get into the mount position. Macedo eluded trouble, but it came right back when the fight went back to the ground and the Stockholm native landed several hard ground strikes. By the time the two were back on the feet with a minute left, Macedo’s gas tank appeared to be empty, but she kept throwing until another trip to the mat and more ground strikes from Malecki.

Macedo kept pressing in the third, and while her attacks were wild thanks to her fatigue, several were landing, even though the more technically sound fighter at this point was Malecki. Both threw technique out the window in the closing seconds, though, opting to slug it out to the horn.