UFC FIGHT NIGHT BOSTON Helps Push 50/50 Raffle Total Past $327,000 for 2019

More than 25 volunteers and employees were on hand during the event selling raffle tickets throughout the arena, raising a total of $7,000, with half of the proceeds, $3,500, going to the Boston Bruins Foundation and the remaining half going to the winner, Anthony Sotto

of New York, New York.

“This is amazing,” said Sotto. “I’m a huge UFC fan and I’ve entered numerous UFC 50/50 raffles when I travel to UFC events. I entered the raffle in Tampa last week and the past two times I’ve been to UFC events in Las Vegas during UFC 235 and UFC 229. It’s great that I finally won!”