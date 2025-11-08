Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

UFC returns to Las Vegas with an action-packed welterweight matchup featuring No. 14 ranked contender Gabriel Bonfim battling division veteran Randy Brown in the main event. Also, exciting flyweights Matt Schnell and The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 winner Joseph Morales collide in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BROWN takes place Saturday, November 8 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Help Randy Brown Get Relief To Communities Impacted By Hurricane Melissa
Zachary Reese vs Jackson McVey
- The action gets started at catchweight as Zachary Reese (9-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX) steps in on four day's notice to challenge Jackson McVey (6-1, fighting out of St. Charles, MO)
Miles Johns vs Daniel Marcos
- Bantamweight Miles Johns (15-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) looks to get back to his winning ways against Daniel Marcos (17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Coral Springs, FL by way of Lima, Peru)
Tecia Pennington vs Denise Gomes
- No. 13 ranked strawweight contender Tecia Pennington (15-7, fighting out of Colorado Springs, CO by way of Fall River, MA) aims for her third-straight victory when she takes on No. 15 ranked Denise Gomes (11-3, fighting out of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Josh Hokit vs Max Gimenis
- Heavyweight newcomers collide as Josh Hokit (6-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) battles Max Gimenis (6-1, fighting out of Gaithersburg, Maryland)
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti
- Former UFC bantamweight title challenger and No. 10 ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva (10-5-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) squares off against No. 11 ranked Jacqueline Cavalcanti (9-1, fighting out of Almada, Portugal)
Ricky Simon vs Raoni Barcelos
- Bantamweight mainstay Ricky Simon (22-6, fighting out of Vancouver, WA) locks horns with the surging Raoni Barcelos (20-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Hyder Amil vs Jamall Emmers
- In the featured prelim, all-action featherweight Hyder Amil (11-1, fighting out of The Bay Area, CA by way of Cebu City, Philippines) looks to rebound from his first pro defeat against Jamall Emmers (21-8, fighting out of Redlands, CA)
