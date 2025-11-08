Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On November 8, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Nov. 9, 2025
UFC returns to Las Vegas with an action-packed welterweight matchup featuring No. 14 ranked contender Gabriel Bonfim battling division veteran Randy Brown in the main event. Also, exciting flyweights Matt Schnelland The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 winner Joseph Morales collide in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BROWNtakes place Saturday, November 8 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews.)
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Marco Tulio
Middleweight finishers open the main card as Christian Leroy Duncan (12-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England) battles Dana White's Contender Series grad Marco Tulio (14-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Muslim Salikhov (22-5, fighting out of Buynaksk, Dagestan, Russia) aims for his fourth-straight victory against welterweight knockout artist Uroš Medić (11-3, fighting out of Anchorage, AK by way of Novi Sad, Serbia)
In the co-main event, Matt Schnell (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) searches for his second win of the year when he takes on The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 flyweight tournament winner Joseph Morales (13-2, fighting out of Sacramento, CA)
In the main event, No. 14 ranked welterweight contender Gabriel Bonfim (18-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil) looks to continue his climb up the 170-pound division against Randy Brown (20-6, fighting out of Queens, NY by way of Spanish Town, Jamaica)