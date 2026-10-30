Updates To UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brady

Due to injury, Sean Brady has been removed from his welterweight main event bout with Gabriel Bonfim. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the event.

The new main event will feature No. 6 ranked UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta taking on No. 12 ranked Johnny Walker. Cortes-Acosta steps into his first UFC main event looking to secure another signature knockout and make a statement to break into the heavyweight title picture. Walker makes a quick turnaround to the Octagon aiming to remain undefeated at heavyweight following his first-round knockout debut at UFC 332 earlier this month. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CORTES-ACOSTA vs WALKER takes place Saturday, November 7 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Get Tickets Here | Watch On Paramount+

