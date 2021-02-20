UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a clash of top five heavyweight contenders, as No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes takes on No. 4 Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira faces No. 7 Yana Kunitskaya.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will take place Saturday, February 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be on ESPN+, with the main card available in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Official Scorecards