Results

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis
Feb. 20, 2021

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a clash of top five heavyweight contenders, as No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes takes on No. 4 Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira faces No. 7 Yana Kunitskaya.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will take place Saturday, February 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be on ESPN+, with the main card available in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Serghei Spivac vs Jared Vanderaa

Opponents Serghei Spivac of the Ukraine and Jared Vanderaa face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Aiemann Zahabi vs Drako Rodriguez

Opponents Aiemann Zahabi of Canada and Drako Rodriguez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers

Opponents Chas Skelly and Jamall Emmers face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Shana Dobson vs Casey O'Neill

Opponents Shana Dobson and Casey O'Neill face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Nate Landwehr vs Julian Erosa

Opponents Nate Landwehr and Julian Erosa face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Eddie Wineland vs John Castaneda

Opponents Eddie Wineland and John Castaneda face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena

Opponents Drakkar Klose and Luis Pena face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jared Gordon vs Danny Chavez

Opponents Jared Gordon and Danny Chavez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Andrei Arlovski vs Tom Aspinall

Opponents Andrei Arlovski of Belarus and Tom Aspinall of England face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Phil Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov

 

Opponents Phil Hawes and Nassourdine Imavov of Russia face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Aleksei Oleinik vs Chris Daukaus

Opponents Aleksei Oleinik of Russia and Chris Daukaus face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Charles Rosa vs Darrick Minner

Opponents Charles Rosa and Derrick Minner face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Co-Main Event: Ketlen Vieira vs Yana Kunitskaya

Opponents Ketlen Vieira of Brazil and Yana Kunitskaya of Russia face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

Opponents Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
