Results

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Fight Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From #UFCVegas19 Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • Feb. 20, 2021

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a clash of top five heavyweight contenders, as No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes takes on No. 4 Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira faces No. 7 Yana Kunitskaya.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will take place Saturday, February 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be on ESPN+, with the main card available in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Blaydes (14-2,1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) looks to continue his dominant win streak with a show-stealing performance. A Junior College National wrestling champion, Blaydes has beaten many of the top heavyweights in MMA. During his UFC run, he has delivered impressive wins over Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt and Junior dos Santos. Blaydes now aims to stake his claim for a title shot by snapping Lewis’ momentum to secure his fifth consecutive victory.

Fan favorite Lewis (24-7,1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) crowned himself as the greatest knockout artist in UFC heavyweight history in his last bout after landing a record-setting 11th KO. A former boxer under the tutelage of George Foreman, Lewis holds impressive finishes over Alexander Volkov, Travis Browne and Gabriel Gonzaga. He now strives to secure another shot at the title by becoming only the second person to stop Blaydes.

Vieira (11-1, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) looks to kick off 2021 by delivering another head-turning performance against a top contender. Since joining UFC the roster in 2016, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has earned impressive victories over former women’s bantamweight title challengers Sara McMann and Cat Zingano. Vieira now looks to hold her spot on the 135-pound ladder by stopping Kunitskaya.

Former women’s featherweight title challenger Kunitskaya (13-5 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) quickly made waves after dropping down to the UFC’s 135-pound division.  A lifelong martial artist, she has netted memorable victories over Julija Stoliarenko, Marion Reneau and Lina Lansberg since joining the world’s largest MMA promotion in 2018. Kunitskaya now hopes become only the second fighter to defeat Vieira and continue her climb up the ranks.

What time is UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis? 

  • Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
  • Prelims: 5pm ET / 2pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Results

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Lewis
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Prelims

Serghei Spivac vs Jared Vanderaa

Athlete Profiles: Serghei Spivac | Jared Vanderaa

Aiemann Zahabi vs Drako Rodriguez

Athlete Profiles: Aiemann Zahabi | Drako Rodriguez

Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers

Athlete Profiles: Chas Skelly | Jamall Emmers

Shana Dobson vs Casey O'Neill

Athlete Profiles: Shana Dobson | Casey O'Neill

Nate Landwehr vs Julian Erosa

Athlete Profiles: Nate Landwehr | Julian Erosa

Eddie Wineland vs John Castaneda

Athlete Profiles: Eddie Wineland | John Castaneda

Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena

Athlete Profiles: Drakkar Klose | Luis Pena

Jared Gordon vs Danny Chavez

Athlete Profiles: Jared Gordon | Danny Chavez

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Main Card

Fighters You Should Know | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Lewis
Andrei Arlovski vs Tom Aspinall

Athlete Profiles: Andrei Arlovski | Tom Aspinall

Phil Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov

Athlete Profiles: Phil Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov

Aleksei Oleinik vs Chris Daukaus

Athlete Profiles: Aleksei Oleinik | Chris Daukaus

Charles Rosa vs Darrick Minner

Athlete Profiles: Charles Rosa | Darrick Minner

Co-Main Event: Ketlen Vieira vs Yana Kunitskaya

Athlete Profiles: Ketlen Vieira | Yana Kunitskaya

Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

Athlete Profiles: Curtis Blaydes | Derrick Lewis

