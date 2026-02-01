Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On February 7, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Feb. 7, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX for the first time in 2026, bringing an electrifying bantamweight main event between No. 9 ranked Mario Bautista and No. 11 ranked Vinicius Oliveira. The co-main event features a Top 10 flyweight tilt between Amir Albazi and Kyoji Horiguchi.
UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliviera takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 7. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Klaudia Sygula vs Priscila Cachoeira
Bantamweights get the action started inside Meta APEX as Klaudia Sygula (7-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (13-7, fighting out of Bangu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Bantamweight Javid Basharat (14-2, 1 NC, fighting out of London, England by way of Paktia, Afghanistan) faces UFC newcomer Gianni Vazquez (13-4-1, fighting out of Orange County, CA), who makes his debut on two days' notice
In the featured prelim, Alex Morono (24-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) collides with The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight winner Daniil Donchenko (13-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine)