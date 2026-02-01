 Skip to main content
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On February 7, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Feb. 7, 2026

UFC returns to Meta APEX for the first time in 2026, bringing an electrifying bantamweight main event between No. 9 ranked Mario Bautista and No. 11 ranked Vinicius Oliveira. The co-main event features a Top 10 flyweight tilt between Amir Albazi and Kyoji Horiguchi.

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliviera takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 7. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Klaudia Sygula vs Priscila Cachoeira

  • Bantamweights get the action started inside Meta APEX as Klaudia Sygula (7-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (13-7, fighting out of Bangu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Muin Gafurov vs Jakub Wiklacz

  • Muin Gafurov (20-6, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) looks for his third straight win when he meets bantamweight prospect Jakub Wiklacz (17-3-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland)

Wang Cong vs Eduarda Moura

  • No. 12 ranked flyweight contender Wang Cong (8-1, fighting out of Liaoning, China) squares off against No. 13 ranked Eduarda Moura (12-1, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)

Javid Basharat vs Gianni Vazquez

  • Bantamweight Javid Basharat (14-2, 1 NC, fighting out of London, England by way of Paktia, Afghanistan) faces UFC newcomer Gianni Vazquez (13-4-1, fighting out of Orange County, CA), who makes his debut on two days' notice

Bruna Brasil vs Ketlen Souza

  • The Fighting Nerds product Bruna Brasil (11-5-1, fighting out of Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil) locks horns with Ketlen Souza (15-6, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) at strawweight

Nikolay Veretennikov vs Niko Price

  • Welterweight Nikolay Veretennikov (13-7, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) battles UFC veteran Niko Price (16-9, 2 NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, FL), who makes his 20th walk to the Octagon

Alex Morono vs Daniil Donchenko

  • In the featured prelim, Alex Morono (24-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) collides with The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight winner Daniil Donchenko (13-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine)

