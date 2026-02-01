Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On February 7, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Feb. 8, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX for the first time in 2026, bringing an electrifying bantamweight main event between No. 9 ranked Mario Bautista and No. 11 ranked Vinicius Oliveira. The co-main event features a Top 10 flyweight tilt between Amir Albazi and Kyoji Horiguchi.
UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliviera takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 7. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Dustin Jacoby vs Julius Walker
Light heavyweights get the main card started as UFC veteran Dustin Jacoby (21-9-1, fighting out of Englewood, CO) takes on Julius Walker (7-1, fighting out of Springfield, MO)
Bantamweight prospect Jean Matsumoto (17-1, fighting out of Braganca Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil) kicks off his 2026 campaign against the undefeated Farid Basharat (14-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Paktia, Afghanistan)
An all-action middleweight matchup pits The Fighting Nerds' Michal Oleksiejczuk (21-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland) against Kill Cliff FC's Marc-Andre Barriault (17-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada)
No. 6 ranked heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida (22-4, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) defends his position in the rankings against Dana White's Contender Series standout Rizvan Kuniev (12-3-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia)
In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi (17-2, fighting out of Baghdad, Iraq) returns to the Octagon for the first time since November 2024 to face No. 8 ranked Kyoji Horiguchi (35-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida)
In the main event, No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Mario Bautista (16-3, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) looks to regain momentum in a stacked 135 pound division against No. 11 ranked Vinicius Oliveira (23-3, fighting out of Lomba Do Pinheiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil), who enters Saturday's headliner unbeaten in his last six fights