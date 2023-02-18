UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield Results

Pauga was in control throughout, pinning Wright against the fence and splitting him open with an elbow in the first. He went back to the same approach for the majority of the second, landing the better shots throughout, and continued to out-land Wright as they fought in space in the third. The recent TUF finalist was never in any real danger and sadly got himself back into the win column in his return to light heavyweight.

After losing to Mohammad Usman at heavyweight in the TUF 30 finale, Pauga moves to 6-1 overall while continuing his unbeaten ways in the 205-pound weight class. For Wright, the move up to light heavyweight didn’t change his luck, as the veteran suffered his fourth straight loss, dropping to 2-5 inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards