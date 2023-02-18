UFC Unfiltered
A surging prospect graduated into being a full-fledged championship threat on Saturday night, as Erin Blanchfield closed things out at the UFC APEX with a lightning quick second-round submission win over Jessica Andrade, closing out an entertaining slate of action inside the Octagon in Las Vegas.
Here’s a look at how things played out.
Who Won Bonuses?
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield Results
- Erin Blanchfield defeats Jéssica Andrade by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:37 of Round 2
- Zac Pauga defeats Jordan Wright by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Jamal Pogues defeats Josh Parisian by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Marcin Prachnio defeats William Knight by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Alexander Hernandez defeats Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Nazim Sadykhov defeats Evan Elder by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 0:38 of Round 3
- Mayra Bueno Silva defeats Lina Lansberg by submission (kneebar) at 4:46 of Round 2
- Jamall Emmers defeats Khusein Askhabov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Philipe Lins defeats Ovince Saint Preux by KO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1
- AJ Fletcher defeats Themba Gorimbo by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:37 of Round 2
- Clayton Carpenter defeats Juancamilo Ronderos by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:13 of Round 1
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield Main Card Fight Results
Erin Blanchfield defeats Jéssica Andrade by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:37 of Round 2
Erin Blanchfield is officially in the title mix in the flyweight division after submitting Jessica Andrade early in the second round of Saturday’s main event.
The surging prospect caught the former strawweight champion and perennial contender by trading with her early, happily staying in the pocket with Andrade for much of the opening frame. Both women landed big shots over the first five minutes, while Andrade did well to defend Blanchfield’s takedown attempts.
Erin Blanchfield Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Erin Blanchfield Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
In the second, the New Jersey native hit a lovely trip, jumped into side control, and quickly climbed onto Andrade’s back, sinking in the rear-naked choke with crazy precision, securing the tap almost immediately.
Just an absolutely outstanding effort from the 23-year-old standout, who is now 5-0 in the UFC and called for a meeting with the winner of the UFC 285 title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. | Official Scorecards
Zac Pauga defeats Jordan Wright by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Zac Pauga bullied Jordan Wright on Saturday night, wearing on him along the fence, battering him with elbows and carrying him into the third round for the first time in his career en route to earning a unanimous decision win.
Zac Pauga Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Zac Pauga Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
Pauga was in control throughout, pinning Wright against the fence and splitting him open with an elbow in the first. He went back to the same approach for the majority of the second, landing the better shots throughout, and continued to out-land Wright as they fought in space in the third. The recent TUF finalist was never in any real danger and sadly got himself back into the win column in his return to light heavyweight.
After losing to Mohammad Usman at heavyweight in the TUF 30 finale, Pauga moves to 6-1 overall while continuing his unbeaten ways in the 205-pound weight class. For Wright, the move up to light heavyweight didn’t change his luck, as the veteran suffered his fourth straight loss, dropping to 2-5 inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Jamal Pogues defeats Josh Parisian by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Tears flowed down Jamal Pogues’ face as he walked to the Octagon for his promotional debut, and they flowed again as he stood in the center of the cage victorious, having bested Josh Parisian in his promotional debut.
Jamal Pogues Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Jamal Pogues Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
A two-time Dana White’s Contender Series winner who dealt with difficult life circumstances outside of the cage, Pogues used timely takedowns, some quicker, clean strikes, and superior athleticism to out-work Parisian over the course of three rounds. The newcomer did well to avoid taking any real damage, save for a few short shots towards the end of the bout and an accidental low blow early in the third.
Still just 27 years old, Pogues is an interesting fighter to track going forward, as he’s been someone on the prospect radar for some time and he’s continuing to develop. This was a good win over a durable, experienced competitor, and a strong start to what could end up being a long UFC career for “The Stormtrooper.” | Official Scorecards
Marcin Prachnio defeats William Knight by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Marcin Prachnio essentially got in a 15-minute pad session on Saturday, working diligently on his kicks against a largely inactive William Knight in one of the strangest fights in recent memory.
Marcin Prachnio Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Marcin Prachnio Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
From the outset, Prachnio looked to land kicks from range, staying outside to avoid Knight’s power. The approach seemed to annoy Knight, but it didn’t prompt much output from the former Dana White’s Contender Series competitor. Prachnio happily chopped away at Knight’s lead leg, occasionally going high with a kick before backing out, resetting, and resuming his attack.
Prachnio did all that he needed to do and fought a smart, tactical battle against a powerful threat, getting himself back into the win column following a loss to Philipe Lins last time out. He’s now won three of his last four to cement his place in the light heavyweight ranks, while Knight suffers a third straight and is going to have plenty to answer for after this one. | Official Scorecards
Alexander Hernandez defeats Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Alexander Hernandez made the most of a short-notice opportunity, getting back into the win column with an impressive, gutsy showing against veteran stalwart Jim Miller in Saturday’s main card opener.
Tagging in for Gabriel Benitez with limited time to prepare, Hernandez returned to lightweight and turned in a patient, measured performance, edging out Miller in a bout contested exclusively on the feet. He pressured the 39-year-old throughout, weathering the return fire much better than he had in recent outings and getting himself back into the win column. There were dicy moments, including a late back-take and choke attempt from Miller, but Hernandez remained poised and secured the victory.
Alexander Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Alexander Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
The now 30-year-old Hernandez has flashed promise at different times throughout his UFC run, and should be able to build off this performance going forward. With the win, “The Great Ape” advances to 14-6 overall, while the lightweight legend Miller sees his three-fight winning streak snapped with the loss. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield Prelim Fight Results
Nazim Sadykhov defeats Evan Elder by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 0:38 of Round 3
These fellas came out looking to put on a show to close out the prelims and then delivered, setting a torrid pace and maintaining it through the first 10 minutes before an early third-round kick from Sadykhov opened a gnarly cut over Elder’s right eye, prompting the stoppage.
Both Sadykhov and Elder came out throwing power shots and tremendous variety, each landing big, stinging blows in the opening round before adding a takedown each into the mix in the second. They got right back after it after touching gloves to start the final stanza, when Sadykhov connected with a knee that cut Elder wide open.
Nazim Sadykhov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Nazim Sadykhov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
You hate to see a competitive fight like this stopped in this way, but it was an awful cut in a terrible position and certainly the correct call.
This is a terrific win for the Serra-Longo Fight Team member Sadykhov in his debut, and a strong effort in defeat for Elder. | Official Scorecards
Mayra Bueno Silva defeats Lina Lansberg by submission (Kneebar) at 4:46 of Round 2
Mayra Bueno Silva continued to establish herself as an intriguing emerging name in the bantamweight division on Saturday, turning in a dominant effort against veteran Lina Lansberg to collect her third straight win.
Mayra Bueno Silva Gets The Kneebar Sub On Lansberg | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Mayra Bueno Silva Gets The Kneebar Sub On Lansberg | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
The Brazilian came out aggressively in the first, mixing attacks to the body with clean punches and sharp elbows before circling Lansberg to the canvas late in the first. She put the Swedish veteran on the deck early in the second and worked patiently from top position, eventually working around to the back. While Lansberg escaped, she waded back into Bueno Silva’s guard, and “Sheetara” quickly snatched up a kneebar and secured the tap.
Bueno Silva looked good in her prior wins over Wu Yanan and Stephanie Egger, but this was her best bantamweight performance to date, and should earn her another step up in competition next time out. She’s 5-2-1 overall in the UFC, and has established herself as a dark horse contender in the 135-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Jamall Emmers defeats Khusein Askhabov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jamall Emmers returned for the first time in over a year and instantly re-established his place in the featherweight division, handing Khusein Askhabov the first loss of his professional career.
The veteran Emmers fought a patient, smart game plan against the wild and powerful Askhabov, who entered with a 23-0 record, but hadn’t fought in a number of years. After avoiding the big power in the first, Emmers started pulling away in the second, hurting the tiring newcomer with a clean right hand.
Jamall Emmers Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Jamall Emmers Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
This was a terrific effort for the returning Emmers, who moved to 2-2 inside the Octagon and 19-6 overall with the victory. This was a tough debut assignment for Askhabov, who tired as the fight wore on, but should still be able to draw positives from this one despite the setback. | Official Scorecards
Philipe Lins defeats Ovince Saint Preux by KO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1
Philipe Lins must have had a dinner reservation on Saturday evening because the Brazilian came out like he was shot out of a cannon and finished Ovince Saint Preux in under a minute.
Philipe Lins Knocks Out Ovince Saint Preux In RD 1 | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Philipe Lins Knocks Out Ovince Saint Preux In RD 1 | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
The first left hand Lins threw landed clean and hurt Saint Preux, and from there, “Monstro” made sure to not let him back into the fight. He swarmed with punches as the veteran looked to cover up along the fence, and put him down when he dialled back and picked his spots.
Philipe Lins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Philipe Lins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
After starting his UFC career with a pair of losses at heavyweight, Lins is now 2-0 since dropping down to light heavyweight. He’s looked healthy, quick, and dangerous in this new division, and should merit a step up in competition after this dominant effort. | Official Scorecards
AJ Fletcher defeats Themba Gorimbo by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:37 of Round 2
It took three attempts, but AJ Fletcher finally collected his first UFC win, and on his birthday no less.
AJ Fletcher Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
AJ Fletcher Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
After controlling much of the opening round from top position against newcomer Themba Gorimbo, the Louisiana native worked back to his feet early in the second, clubbed Gorimbo with a hard elbow to the side of the head, and locked up a no-arm guillotine choke as Gorimbo looked to respond with a desperation takedown.
AJ Fletcher Locks Up The Guillotine Submission | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
AJ Fletcher Locks Up The Guillotine Submission | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
Fletcher was explosive on the regional circuit and in earning his UFC contract, but dropped hard-fought decisions to more experienced foes in his first two outings. Now, he gets to celebrate his 26th birthday by getting his hand raised inside the Octagon for the first time. | Official Scorecards
Clayton Carpenter defeats Juancamilo Ronderos by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:13 of Round 1
Clayton Carpenter showed solid grappling instincts and attacks in his promotional debut, collecting a first-round submission win over Juancamilo Ronderos.
Clayton Carpenter Delivers 1st RD Submission In His Debut | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Clayton Carpenter Delivers 1st RD Submission In His Debut | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
Carpenter landed on bottom when Ronderos caught a kick and ran him to the ground as the MMA Lab product looked for a guillotine. After threatening with a triangle choke and armbar from bottom, creating a scramble situation, Carpenter ended up in top position and quickly transitioned to mount. From there, Ronderos gave up his back and Carpenter set up the finish, working to secure the rear-naked choke.
This was an outstanding first showing for the undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, who moved to 7-0 with the victory. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Athletes