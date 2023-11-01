UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis In São Paulo
Nov. 1, 2023
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALMEIDA vs LEWIS Updates
Due to injury, please note the following changes:
Esteban Ribovics has been removed from his lightweight bout with Elves Brener. Replacing Ribovics will be Dana White’s Contender Series signee Kaynan Kruschewsky, who makes his UFC debut riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which includes five finishes.
David Onama has been removed from his featherweight bout with Lucas Alexander. As a result, this bout has been removed from this weekend’s card and Alexander will now face Jeka Saragih on November 18 for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs CRAIG.