 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Announcements

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis Updates

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis In São Paulo 
Nov. 1, 2023

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALMEIDA vs LEWIS Updates

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

  • Esteban Ribovics has been removed from his lightweight bout with Elves Brener. Replacing Ribovics will be Dana White’s Contender Series signee Kaynan Kruschewsky, who makes his UFC debut riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which includes five finishes.
  • David Onama has been removed from his featherweight bout with Lucas Alexander. As a result, this bout has been removed from this weekend’s card and Alexander will now face Jeka Saragih on November 18 for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs CRAIG.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALMEIDA vs LEWIS takes place Saturday, November 4 at Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT. 

Tags
UFC São Paulo
:
Tom Aspinall of England punches Serghei Spivak of the Ukraine in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tom Aspinall | Greatest Hits

Relive Tom Aspinall's Greatest Hits Inside The UFC Octagon 

Watch the Video
Alex Pereira jogs around the octagon prior to his middleweight fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Athletes

Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

It Only Took “Poatan” Three UFC Fights To Get His Shot At The Title. Learn More About The Career Highlights That Led Him To Become The Middleweight Champion

More
Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic prepares to fight Glover Teixeira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Jiří Procházka: Pure Concentration, Focus And Happiness

Nearly 18 Months After Winning The Light Heavyweight Title, Jiří Procházka Returns Rejuvenated And Refocused Ahead Of His Title Fight At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

More
: