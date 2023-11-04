Athletes
Results
See The Fight Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From Ibirapuera Arena In São Paulo, Brazil
For the ninth time in UFC history, the action emanated from Sao Paulo, Brazil, as 10 sets of athletes ultimately made the walk to the Octagon inside Ginasio du Ibirapuera.
The last time the UFC ventured to the South American MMA hot bed came at the outset of the global coronavirus pandemic and played out behind closed doors. But Saturday, there was a line down the block and around the corner three hours before the event began, with the capacity crowd was in full throat from the outset.
And the men and women that took the cage did not disappoint.
From the first bout of the evening to the intriguing heavyweight main event, the action rarely let up, resulting in the UFC’s long-awaited return to Brazil registering as one of the most entertaining events of 2023.
UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis Results
- Jailton Almeida defeats Derrick Lewis by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)
- Nicolas Dalby defeats Gabriel Bonfim by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 2
- Rodrigo Nascimento defeats Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Caio Borralho defeats Abus Magomedov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Elves Brener defeats Kaynan Kruschewsky by KO (left hand) at 4:01 of Round 1
- Rinat Fakhretdinov and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos fight to a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
- Vitor Petrino defeats Modestas Bukauskas by KO (left hook) at 1:03 of Round 2
- Angela Hill defeats Denise Gomes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Eduarda Moura defeats Montserrat Conejo Ruiz by TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of Round 2
- Marc Diakiese defeats Kauê Fernandes by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
UFC Almeida vs Lewis Prelim Results
Kaue Fernandes vs Marc Diakiese
With his hair streaked in the colors of the Brazilian flag, Marc Diakiese opened the night by disappointing the partisan crowd in Sao Paulo, out-working newcomer Kauê Fernandes.
In his 15th UFC appearance, Diakiese wisely leaned on this wrestling, successfully putting Fernandes on his back in each round to neutralize his offensive weapons. While the British veteran didn’t land anything too serious from top position, he did crack the debuting Brazilian with a couple good shots on the feet early in the third before keeping his shoulders pinned to the canvas for the duration of the round.
Marc Diakiese Post-Fight Interview | UFC São Paulo
The win snapped a two-fight skid for Diakiese, who registered his eighth UFC win and 17th career victory overall. This should be a learning experience for Fernandes in his maiden voyage into the Octagon, as Diakiese is a tough assignment for a newcomer right out of the chute.
Eduarda Moura defeats Montserrat Conejo Ruiz by TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of Round 2
Eduarda Moura became the first member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of 2023 to debut in the Octagon, and turned in a dominant effort, running through Montserrat Conejo Ruiz to earn her 10th career victory.
The Brazilian rookie got the fight to the canvas early in the first, pulling guard and hitting a perfect butterfly sweep to arrive in top position, and from there, she out-classed Ruiz, controlling her on the mat the entire time while battering her with heavy shots. While Ruiz survived to the second, Moura was right back on the attack to start the second, depositing her Mexican foe on the ground, pummelling away from top position until the fight was finally halted.
Eduarda Moura Octagon Interview | UFC São Paulo
This was a lopsided win for Moura, who remains unbeaten for her career and shows why she’s someone to keep tabs on going forward in the strawweight division. The 29-year-old has a ton of upside, but needs to ensure her weight miss this weekend doesn’t become a frequent occurrence, or else she could find herself being bumped up a division.
Angela Hill defeats Denise Gomes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Angela Hil and Denise Gomes locked horns in a “veteran versus prospect” battle on the prelims that set the Fight of the Night standard for the evening.
The more experienced Hill was the more consistent and technically sound throughout, showing off the diversity of her skill set from the jump, but Gomes’ aggression and power kept the 23-year-old running close to level with the veteran the whole way through. The whole fight was a series of attacks and counters and counters to those counters, and it made for a thoroughly entertaining scrap early in the evening.
Angela Hill Post-Fight Interview | UFC São Paulo
The judges were tasked with deciding the winner, and all three scored the fight in favor of Hill, who gets back into the win column and has earned victories in three of her last four outings while climbing to 16-13 overall. Just a savvy, veteran effort from the highly experienced 38-year-old Ultimate Fighter alum.
Vitor Petrino defeats Modestas Bukauskas by KO (left hook) at 1:03 of Round 2
A single check left hook was all it took for Vitor Petrino to score the second-round stoppage win over Modestas Bukauskas on Saturday night.
After a first round where the offensive output was limited and Petrino controlled from top position, the light heavyweights started the second standing at range, each man waiting to fire. As Bukauskas let loose, the Brazilian responded with a quick, powerful hook that landed flush and sent the former Cage Warriors champ crashing to the canvas.
Vitor Petrino Octagon Interview | UFC São Paulo
A member of the DWCS Class of ’22, Petrino is now 3-0 in the UFC, 10-0 overall, and looking more and more like a possible future threat in the 205-pound ranks. He's now registered a “victory hat trick” in the UFC, winning by decision, submission, and knockout, showing he’s a well-rounded, dangerous threat to watch as he continues climbing the ranks.
Rinat Fakhretdinov and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos fight to a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
Rinat Fakhretdinov and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos delivered a thoroughly entertaining welterweight scrap towards the end of the prelims, fighting to a majority draw.
Fakretdinov dropped the Brazilian in the opening moments of the first, spending the remainder of the frame in control. The second was more balanced, with the Russian landing a little better while mixing in moments of grappling control. But in the third, dos Santos came out more aggressive and hurt Fakretdinov late in the frame with a front kick to the midsection. He swarmed, looking for the finish, but the final horn sounded, halting the action.
While one official saw the fight for Fakretdinov, the other two scored the bout a draw, awarding the Brazilian veteran 10-8 scores in the final stanza to produce the majority draw verdict. This was a competitive battle that pushed Fakretdinov’s unbeaten streak to 21, while also reminding everyone of how skilled, dangerous, and tough dos Santos remains in the 170-pound weight class.
UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis Main Card Fight Results
Elves Brener defeats Kaynan Kruschewsky by KO (left hand) at 4:01 of Round 1
Elves Brener left Kaynan Kruschewsky laying face down on the canvas to open the main card.
Elves Brener Post-Fight Interview | UFC São Paulo
The Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative continued his tremendous rookie campaign in the Octagon, sleeping Kruschewsky with a left hand to the temple late in the opening round. It was a shot that instantly shut off the power supply to the recent Contender Series graduate’s body, and a massive walk-off moment for the impressive 26-year-old Brener.
After debuting with a split decision win over Zubaira Tukhugov in February, that’s now consecutive stoppage wins for the streaking Brazilian, who moves to 3-0 in the UFC while extending his overall winning streak to five. What a tremendous year for Brener!
Caio Borralho defeats Abus Magomedov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Middleweights Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov engaged in a cat-and-mouse contest where each played both roles over the course of the first 10 minutes before the Brazilian turned up the output and ran away with the contest.
Caio Borralho Post-Fight Interview | UFC São Paulo
For the first 10 minutes of the contest, the pace was tepid and the output limited, as the two men searched for openings, throwing as many feints as fully committed shots. Borralho’s jab slowly chipped away at Magomedov, and in the third, the Fighting Nerds representative cranked up the pressure and the pace, hurting the veteran. While he could not find a finish, Borralho distanced himself down the stretch, much to the delight of the partisan crowd in Sao Paulo.
When the scores were tallied, it was Borralho that came out ahead, giving him a fifth straight UFC victory and 12th consecutive victory overall while running his unbeaten streak to 15.
Rodrigo Nascimento defeats Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
More than three years after their first encounter, Rodrigo Nascimento and Don'Tale Mayes ran things back in the middle of the main card, and the final outcome remained the same
Rodrigo Nascimento Post-Fight Interview | UFC São Paulo
From the outset, Nascimento was the more aggressive, effective man, throwing more, landing more, and generally controlling the action against Mayes. While the pace slowed as the fight wore on, the Brazilian continued to lead the dance and land the better shots, taking advantage of Mayes’ desire to counter.
Unlike their initial meeting, this one went the distance, but Nascimento remained the better man, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards and his third consecutive UFC victory in the process. For Mayes, the loss drops him to 3-4 inside the Octagon with one no contest, and having registered just a single win over his last four outings.
Co-Main Event: Nicolas Dalby defeats Gabriel Bonfim by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 2
Nicolas Dalby became the first man to defeat Gabriel Bonfim , leaning on his rock solid conditioning to rally and get the stoppage against the Brazilian prospect.
Bonfim tried to sprint with the Danish veteran and had success early, getting the better of the striking exchanges before successfully wrestling Dalby to the canvas in both the first and second round. But midway through the second, the veteran got to his feet and pressed forward, and you could see Bonfim begin to wilt. Dalby stomped on the gas, swarming Bonfim with knees and elbows along the fence until he fell to the canvas and the fight was stopped.
Just an outstanding performance from the streaking veteran, who not only handed Bonfim his first career loss, but ran his own winning streak to four in the process.
Main Event: Jailton Almeida defeats Derrick Lewis by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)
Jailton Almeida continued winning, but this one wasn’t as explosive as the others.
Nicolas Dalby Post-Fight Interview | UFC São Paulo
It took longer than usual, but wrestling Derrick Lewis to the canvas and trying to find a way to finish the hulking Houston native was a considerable challenge, and the Brazilian just couldn’t find a way to finish. But in each frame, he put Lewis on the deck, climbed into mount, and looked for openings, chasing a few different submissions while mixing in sporadic punches, controlling the vast majority of the fight.
They surprisingly went the distance, but the outcome was never in question, as Almeida earned a clean sweep of the scorecards for his sixth consecutive UFC victory. This was a good effort against a former title challenger and a quality learning opportunity for the surging Almeida, who continues moving forward in the heavyweight ranks.
Due to an illness with Armen Petrosyan, the UFC São Paulo bout with Rodolfo Vieira has been cancelled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.