UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis Results

For the ninth time in UFC history, the action emanated from Sao Paulo, Brazil, as 10 sets of athletes ultimately made the walk to the Octagon inside Ginasio du Ibirapuera.

The last time the UFC ventured to the South American MMA hot bed came at the outset of the global coronavirus pandemic and played out behind closed doors. But Saturday, there was a line down the block and around the corner three hours before the event began, with the capacity crowd was in full throat from the outset.

And the men and women that took the cage did not disappoint.

From the first bout of the evening to the intriguing heavyweight main event, the action rarely let up, resulting in the UFC’s long-awaited return to Brazil registering as one of the most entertaining events of 2023.