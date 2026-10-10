Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan

In the main event, Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan collide as they look to move ever closer to the middleweight title picture. The card also features several exciting prospects, including Alice Pereira, the youngest fighter on the current UFC roster, as well as Malcolm Wellmaker and Matheus Camilo.

Start Times:

Main Card: 8pm ET/5pm PT

Prelims: 5pm ET/2pm PT

Streaming:

United States: Paramount+

Rest Of The World: How To Watch

Main Card Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards