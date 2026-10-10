Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On October 10, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Oct. 11, 2026
Meta APEX has hosted some of the most electrifying nights of mixed martial arts action over the last several months, and Saturday promises to be no different.
In the main event, Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan collide as they look to move ever closer to the middleweight title picture. The card also features several exciting prospects, including Alice Pereira, the youngest fighter on the current UFC roster, as well as Malcolm Wellmaker and Matheus Camilo.
Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Christian Leroy Duncan
In the main event, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (27-7, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Covington, LA) squares off with No. 10 ranked Christian Leroy Duncan (15-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England), who currently rides a five-fight winning streak.
Co-Main Event: Matheus Camilo vs Jai Herbert
In the co-headliner, lightweight prospect Matheus Camilo (11-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil) hunts his second UFC knockout against 10-fight UFC veteran Jai Herbert (14-6-1, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England).
Loopy Godinez vs Ketlen Souza
No. 8 ranked strawweight contender Loopy Godinez (fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) defends her spot in the Top 10 against Ketlen Souza 17-6, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil).
Andre Fili vs Kai Kamaka III
Andre Fili (25-14, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) makes his 28th walk to the Octagon for an all-action matchup against Kai Kamaka III (18-8-1, fighting out of Kapolei, HI).
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Otari Tanzilovi
Bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker (10-2, fighting out of Augusta, GA) looks to rebound from his first two professional defeats against Otari Tanzilovi (10-2, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia).
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.