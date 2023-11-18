The final event of November was like a quality bonfire, starting out slow and controlled before ramping up and becoming something you couldn’t look away from as the night progressed.
Prospects showed out on both the prelims and main card, led by Dana White’s Contender Series graduates Joanderson Brito and Chase Hooper, while veteran Amanda Ribas and newcomer Myktybek Orolbai impressed as well, setting the table for a quality showdown between ranked and ascending middleweights Brendan Allen and Paul Craig in the main event.
It was a tremendous afternoon of action at the UFC APEX, and we’ve got the details on how things played out for you below.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig Results
- Main Event: Brendan Allen defeats Paul Craig by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:38 of Round 3
- Co-Main Event: Michael Morales defeats Jake Matthews by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Chase Hooper defeats Jordan Leavitt by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of Round 1
- Payton Talbott defeats Nick Aguirre by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:58 of Round 3
- Amanda Ribas defeats Luana Pinheiro by TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of Round 3
- Myktybek Orolbai defeats Uroš Medić by submission (neck crank) at 4:12 of Round 2
- Joanderson Brito defeats Jonathan Pearce by submission (ninja choke) 3:54 of Round 2
- Jose Johnson defeats Chad Anheliger by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3
- Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Denis Tiuliulin by TKO (strikes) at 4:24 of Round 2
- Mick Parkin defeats Caio Machado by decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jeka Saragih defeats Lucas Alexander by KO (right hand) at 1:31 of Round 1
- Ailin Perez defeats Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Trey Ogden and Nikolas Motta ruled a No Contest at 3:11 of Round 3
- Rafael Estevam defeats Charles Johnson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig Prelim Results
Rafael Estevam defeats Charles Johnson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Newcomer Rafael Estevam started quickly and held on down the stretch to secure a unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson in his promotional debut to kick off the action on Saturday.
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’22, Estevam hit a pair of lovely judo throws in the first in order to get Johnson to the canvas, floating between mount and back mount for long stretches.
It didn’t take long for Estevam to take the back again in the second, and while Johnson continued to defend well, it was another lopsided round for the Brazilian. Johnson was able to keep the fight standing in the third and land some good shots, but it wasn’t enough to secure the finish he needed.
All three judges saw the fight 29-28 in favor of Estevam, who moved to 12-0 overall with the victory, establishing himself as someone to keep tabs on going forward in the flyweight division. | Official Scorecards
Trey Ogden and Nikolas Motta ruled a No Contest at 3:11 of Round 3
Trey Ogden has been busy as a coach this year, but showed he’s still a quality fighter as well this weekend, displaying sound fundamentals in a strong outing against Nikolas Motta that ended with an early stoppage and no contest verdict.
From the outset, Ogden used his jab, footwork, and level changes to keep Motta off-balance and unable to get loose with the heavy punches that punctuate his offensive approach. Each time Motta got too aggressive, Ogden timed entries and initiated grappling exchanges, shutting down the Brazilian’s attacks.
Unfortunately, the fight was halted early as Ogden was latched onto an arm-triangle choke. Referee Mike Beltran looked for acknowledgement that Motta was still lucid, and when the Brazilian didn’t respond, he stepped in, with Motta objecting to the stoppage instantly.
The fight was ruled a no contest because of the premature stoppage. | Official Scorecards
Ailin Perez defeats Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Ailin Perez closed out her rookie campaign in the UFC with a second straight dominant victory, grinding out a unanimous decision win over Czech veteran Lucie Pudilova.
In each of the first two rounds, Perez quickly put Pudilova on the canvas and worked her way to mount, scoring with short elbows and punches while keeping her opponent’s shoulders pinned to the canvas.
In the third, the tables turned as Perez tired, with Pudilova bringing the fight to Perez, finishing the fight threatening with a rear-naked choke.
The final horn sounded, the scores were tallied, and Perez came out on top, garnering her second straight victory on the scorecards to advance to 2-1 in the UFC and 9-2 overall. | Official Scorecards
Jeka Saragih defeats Lucas Alexander by KO (right hand) at 1:31 of Round 1
The power of Jeka Saragih is a game-changer and the Indonesian featherweight showed it on Saturday.
After getting backed up by Lucas Alexander early in the first, the Brazilian slipped, and when he scrambled up to his feet, Saragih uncorked a right hand that caused him to slump along the fence. The follow-up blows were academic as Alexander was out, giving Saragih his first UFC victory.
A finalist in the inaugural Road to UFC lightweight competition, Saragih became the first Indonesian fighter to register a win inside the Octagon with the rapid finish and moved 14-3 overall with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Mick Parkin defeats Caio Machado by decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Heavyweight DWCS grads clashed on the prelims, with Mick Parkin and Caio Machado going the distance in a battle of attrition.
Parkin was able to put the debuting Machado on the canvas with easy takedowns a couple different times, doing limited work from top position in each of the first two rounds, with the Vancouver-based Brazilian a little more loose with his striking on the feet.
They stayed upright throughout the third, with Machado offering more explosive attacks as Parkin lumbered forward, landing clean shots at a slightly higher rate.
The judges were tasked with determining the victor and all three saw it the same way, awarding Parkin the unanimous decision win. That’s a pair of victories inside the Octagon this year for the Brit, who moved to 8-0 with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Denis Tiuliulin by TKO (strikes) at 4:24 of Round 2
Christian Leroy Duncan finally showcased the striking skills that made him a highly regarded new arrival to the middleweight division this year, turning in a dominant performance against short-notice replacement Denis Tiuliulin.
After controlling the action and landing with knees and elbows in the clinch for much of the first, Duncan operated from space more in the second, connecting with a spinning back fist, long, clean straights, short elbows in tight, and an assortment of kicks to all levels.
Late in the round, the onslaught simply became too much for the Russian veteran, as Duncan overwhelmed him with a mix of shots that brought about the stoppage.
This was an outstanding effort from the 28-year-old British prospect and a solid bounce-back win after suffering the first defeat of his career last time out. Now 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the UFC, Duncan closes out his rookie campaign with his first stoppage inside the Octagon and the eighth finish of his career. | Official Scorecards
Jose Johnson defeats Chad Anheliger by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3
Bantamweights Jose Johnson and Chad Anheliger engaged in a competitive, entertaining, scramble-fest late in Saturday’s preliminary card, with Johnson coming away with his first UFC victory in the final moments of the contest.
Johnson’s length was a persistent threat as he worked from range and whenever they were on the ground, as he used it to create scrambles at attacking opportunities. But throughout, Anheliger remained game and continued attacking, dragging Johnson to the canvas, searching for openings of his own.
Late in the fight, Johnson worked around to Anheliger’s back and fished his arm around the neck, flattening the Canadian out and squeezing out a tap. This was a fun battle between two active competitors that injected a little more energy into the building, and a quality rebound effort for Johnson after being on the other side of the submission finish last time out. | Official Scorecards
Joanderson Brito defeats Jonathan Pearce by submission (ninja choke) 3:54 of Round 2
Joanderson Brito just keeps stacking up finishes!
Late in the second round of a fight where he was getting out-wrestled, Brito quickly clamped onto a ninja choke as Jonathan Pearce looked to wrestle up along the fence. The choke was deep and Pearce had no option but to quickly tap.
That’s now four straight wins and four straight finishes for the impressive Brazilian, who is quickly becoming a dangerous threat on the fringes of the Top 15 in the featherweight division. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig Main Card Results
Myktybek Orolbai defeats Uroš Medić by submission (neck crank) at 4:12 of Round 2
Welcome to the UFC, Myktybek Orolbai!
After accepting a short-notice opportunity against Uroš Medić, the newcomer from Kyrgyzstan secured a second-round submission victory, turning to his grappling after getting touched up early in the fight and taking full control from there.
The 25-year-old gets a big finish to kick off the main card and his UFC tenure, instantly establishing himself as one to watch in the welterweight division going forward.
Just an outstanding showing from the late replacement! | Official Scorecards
Amanda Ribas defeats Luana Pinheiro by TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of Round 3
Fun scrap between Brazilian strawweights and former roommates Amanda Ribas and Luana Pinheiro, who traded blows on the feet until the late stages of the fight before Ribas secured the finish.
Pinheiro was throwing smoke out of the chute and touched up Ribas early, out-landing her in the early going while pushing a ridiculous pace. But Ribas was able to navigate the rough waters and turn things around, taking the fight to Pinheiro in the second, and pouring it on in the third when her compatriot began to fade.
Late in the fight, Ribas cranked up the pressure and continued landing, finally felling Pinheiro and forcing the stoppage.
This was Ribas’ second consecutive win in the strawweight division and a reminder that she’s a genuine person of interest in the 115-pound ranks. Now 13-4 overall, this was an outstanding performance for the effervescent Brazilian, who was understandably all smiles after the victory. | Official Scorecards
Payton Talbott defeats Nick Aguirre by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:58 of Round 3
Quality debut showing from Payton Talbott, who maintained his unbeaten record while registering a stoppage win over Nick Aguirre.
A DWCS Class of ’23 member, Talbott was out-grappled throughout the opening stanza, with Aguirre taking his back early and staying there for the remainder of the frame.
Talbott came out more active with his hands in the second, sniping at Aguirre and doing a much better job on the ground when the grappling entanglements occurred.
When they came out in the third, Talbott took it straight to Aguirre, driving home heavy strikes before landing in mount, climbing to the back, and sinking in the rear-naked choke. Just an outstanding effort from the newcomer, who moved to 7-0 with the first UFC win of his career. | Official Scorecards
Chase Hooper defeats Jordan Leavitt by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of Round 1
Great performance from Chase Hooper, who collected a first-round submission win over Jordan Leavitt in a scramble-heavy lightweight battle.
The duelling submission grapplers worked through a number of “attack and counter” situations in the short time the fight lasted, each landing good shots in between positions. Hooper threatened an armbar before each attacked a leg, but in defending that hold, Leavitt left an opening for Hooper to get on his back, and the Washington state native wasted no time locking up the choke.
Hooper has been in the UFC since he was 19, but is just now starting to come into his own. This was his second consecutive victory since transitioning to lightweight, and with great size and youth still on his side, this could be the start of something for the soon-to-be father. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Michael Morales defeats Jake Matthews by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Michael Morales and Jake Matthews went shot-for-shot for 15 minutes in the co-main event on Saturday, each man happy to live in the pocket, trade heavy punches, and see how the other reacted.
The length and quickness of Morales was a challenge for Matthews throughout, as the 24-year-old from Ecuador was able to land from outside and slide out of range of the Australian’s counters in many of the exchanges. But Matthews had his moments as well, especially when he worked to the body first before coming upstairs.
Volume and variety were on Morales’ side, as the unbeaten Contender Series graduate mixed in low kicks and had more bursts where he threw combinations, but at no point was Matthews ever out of the fight or in a bad way.
After seven straight finishes, the judges were called upon to determine the victor in this one, and all three officials saw it the same way, awarding Morales the unanimous decision win. That’s now four straight in the UFC and 16 consecutive victories overall for Morales, who heads into 2024 as one of the top ascending prospects on the roster. | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Brendan Allen defeats Paul Craig by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:38 of Round 3
Make it six straight wins for Brendan Allen and four straight by rear-naked choke.
Allen dominated nearly every second of his main event clash with Paul Craig, using his significant edge on the feet to hurt the Scotsman a couple times while controlling the action on the ground from top position through the first 10 minutes. He put hands on Craig to start the third, chased him to the canvas, and quickly locked up another choke, extending his winning streak and validating his position as a rising threat in the 185-pound weight class in the process.
The surging 27-year-old has been sharp as can be over the last two years, registering five finishes during his current six-fight winning streak, and after another dominant showing here, a showdown with an opponent stationed in the Top 5 could be in the cards in 2024. | Official Scorecards
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT.