UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig Results

The final event of November was like a quality bonfire, starting out slow and controlled before ramping up and becoming something you couldn’t look away from as the night progressed.

Prospects showed out on both the prelims and main card, led by Dana White’s Contender Series graduates Joanderson Brito and Chase Hooper, while veteran Amanda Ribas and newcomer Myktybek Orolbai impressed as well, setting the table for a quality showdown between ranked and ascending middleweights Brendan Allen and Paul Craig in the main event.

It was a tremendous afternoon of action at the UFC APEX, and we’ve got the details on how things played out for you below.