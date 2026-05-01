Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On May 16, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 16, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on May 16 for another action-packed night of mixed martial arts inside Meta APEX.
In the main event, No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen battles surging No. 12 ranked contender Melquizael Costa. The card also features the return of bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker and the debut of Dana White's Contender Series standout Tommy Gantt.
Strawweights get the action started as Ireland's Shauna Bannon (7-2, fighting out of Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland) squares off against Nicolle Caliari (8-4, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil)
Daniel Barez vs Luis Gurule
Flyweight finisher Daniel Barez (17-7, fighting out of Valencia, Spain) takes on Dana White's Contender Series grad Luis Gurule (10-3, fighting out of Sheridan, CO), who hunts his first official UFC win
Alice Ardelean vs Polyana Viana
Fresh off back-to-back wins in 2025, Alice Ardelean (11-7, fighting out of Orlando, FL) looks to keep the ball rolling against Brazilian strawweight Polyana Viana (13-8, fighting out of São Geraldo do Araguaia, Pará, Brazil)
Cody Brundage vs Andre Petroski
Middleweight Cody Brundage (11-9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Englewood, CO) makes his third appearance of 2026 against Andre Petroski (13-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA)
Ketlen Vieira vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti
No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (15-5, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) defends her position in the Top 5 against No. 11 ranked Jacquelin Cavalcanti (10-1, fighting out of Almada, Portugal), who's unbeaten (5-0) since signing with the UFC in 2023
Tommy Gantt vs Artur Minev
Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Tommy Gantt (11-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Gilroy, CA) makes his debut against short-notice opponent and fellow UFC newcomer Artur Minev (7-0)
Tuco Tokkos vs Ivan Erslan
In the featured prelim, light heavyweight Tuco Tokkos (11-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida by way of London, England) collides with Ivan Erslan (14-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Zagreb, Croatia)