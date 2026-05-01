Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

In the main event, No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen battles surging No. 12 ranked contender Melquizael Costa. The card also features the return of bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker and the debut of Dana White's Contender Series standout Tommy Gantt.

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Don't miss UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa on Saturday, May 16. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Main Card Results, Highlights & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the main card. For more live coverage, see our Prelim Results and Official Scorecards.)