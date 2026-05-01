Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On May 16, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 17, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on May 16 for another action-packed night of mixed martial arts inside Meta APEX.
In the main event, No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen battles surging No. 12 ranked contender Melquizael Costa. The card also features the return of bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker and the debut of Dana White's Contender Series standout Tommy Gantt.
The main card starts in the welterweight division as Nikolay Veretennikov (14-7, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) takes on Khaos Williams (15-5, fighting out of Detroit, MI)
Timmy Cuamba vs Benardo Sopaj
Bantamweight prospects collide as Timmy Cuamba (10-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) squares off against Benardo Sopaj (12-3, fighting out of Fier, Albania)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Christian Edwards
Light heavyweight finisher Modestas Bukauskas (19-7, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) looks to return to the win column against short-notice opponent and UFC newcomer Christian Edwards (8-4)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Juan Diaz
Bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker (10-1, fighting out of Augusta, GA) aims to rebound from his first pro loss against Dana White's Contender Series grad Juan Diaz (15-1-1, fighting out of Lima, Peru)
Dooho Choi vs Daniel Santos
In the co-main event, “The Korean Superboy” Dooho Choi (16-4-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) returns to action for the first time in 525 days to face red-hot featherweight prospect Daniel Santos (14-2, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil), who's riding a four-fight win streak
Main Event: Arnold Allen vs Melquizael Costa
In the main event, No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen (20-4, fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England) defends his position in the Top 10 against No. 13 ranked Melquizael Costa (26-7, fighting out of Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil), who's won each of his last six fights, three by first-round stoppage