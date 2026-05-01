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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, NV On May 16, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • May. 16, 2026

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on May 16 for another action-packed night of mixed martial arts inside Meta APEX.

In the main event, No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen battles surging No. 12 ranked contender Melquizael Costa. The card also features the return of bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker and the debut of Dana White's Contender Series standout Tommy Gantt.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Don't miss UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa on Saturday, May 16. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the entire event. For more live coverage, see our Main Card Results and Prelim Results.)

Shauna Bannon vs Nicolle Caliari

Athlete Profiles: Shauna Bannon | Nicolle Caliari

Daniel Barez vs Luis Gurule

Athlete Profiles: Daniel Barez | Luis Gurule

Alice Ardelean vs Polyana Viana

Athlete Profiles: Alice Ardelean | Polyana Viana

Cody Brundage vs Andre Petroski

Athlete Profiles: Cody Brundage | Andre Petroski

Ketlen Vieira vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Athlete Profiles: Ketlen Vieira | Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Tommy Gantt vs Artur Minev

Athlete Profiles: Tommy Gantt | Artur Minev

Tuco Tokkos vs Ivan Erslan

Athlete Profiles: Tuco Tokkos | Ivan Erslan

Nikolay Veretennikov vs Khaos WIlliams

Athlete Profiles: Nikolay Veretennikov | Khaos WIlliams

Timmy Cuamba vs Benardo Sopaj

Athlete Profiles: Timmy Cuamba | Benardo Sopaj

Modestas Bukauskas vs Christian Edwards

Athlete Profiles: Modestas Bukauskas | Christian Edwards

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Juan Diaz

Athlete Profiles: Malcolm Wellmaker | Juan Diaz

Dooho Choi vs Daniel Santos

Athlete Profiles: Dooho Choi | Daniel Santos

Main Event: Arnold Allen vs Melquizael Costa

Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Melquizael Costa

Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 16, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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