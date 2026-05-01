Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, NV On May 16, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 16, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on May 16 for another action-packed night of mixed martial arts inside Meta APEX.
In the main event, No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen battles surging No. 12 ranked contender Melquizael Costa. The card also features the return of bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker and the debut of Dana White's Contender Series standout Tommy Gantt.