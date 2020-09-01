Giga Chikadze Isn't Done Overcoming Adversity

Chikadze is confident that his ninja moves will be too much for Morales (10-0) to handle on Saturday, and he believes that people are overlooking him in their matchup.

And while Morales has been impressive in his first two UFC bouts, he enters new territory this weekend by dropping down a weight class to featherweight. Chikadze can’t wait to welcome Morales to the division and show doubters that he is the real prospect that they should have their eye on.

“It’s a fun fight for me because I’m an underdog and people think I’m going to lose this fight,” Chikadze said. “They think he is the stronger fighter and that motivates me. When I’m the underdog I fight my best. He’s a striker and I don’t see anyone in the UFC beating me when the fight stays standing.”

That underdog mentality has Chikadze fired up, and with the adversity he has already faced in the lead-up to this fight, he is ready to make a statement.

“I had COVID, I’m here on Fight Island, I’m in the best shape of my life, and I’m ready to prove who I am, and that I have the heart of the real champion,” Chikadze said. “I’m not in the top 15 right now but I know with this win people will see who I am and what I bring to the Octagon.

“It won’t be long before I will be there, and I can’t wait for that moment.”

Watch UFC Fight Island 5 live on ESPN+ on Saturday October 10, with the prelims starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT and the main card starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

