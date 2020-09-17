UFC Fight Island - Everything you need to know

What is the Fight Island Schedule?

The first four events, including UFC 253: ADESANYA VS. COSTA, and the three proceeding FIGHT NIGHTS, will be broadcast live in prime time in the United States, while UFC 254: KHABIB VS. GAETHJE will be broadcast in prime time in Abu Dhabi (see schedule below)

Sat., Sept. 26 - UFC 253: ADESANYA VS. COSTA

Main card – 10 p.m. ET / 6 a.m. GST

Late Prelims – 8 p.m. ET 4 a.m. GST

Early Prelims – 6:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GST

Sat., Oct. 3 - UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. ALDANA

Main Card – 10:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. GST

Prelims – 7:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GST

Sat., Oct. 10 - UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORAES vs. SANDHAGEN

Main card – 8 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. GST

Prelims – 5 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GST

Sat., Oct. 17. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE

Main card – 7 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GST

Prelims – 4 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GST

UFC 254: Khabib VS. GAETHJE

Main card – 2 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GST

Late Prelims – 12 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GST

Early Prelims – 10:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. GST

Where can I find Fight Island Results?

UFC.COM is your source for everything Fight Island. Check back frequently for Return to UFC Fight Island live results, fighter interviews, UFC Embedded, UFC Countdown, and more.

How can I buy Return to UFC Fight Island shirts?

A full line of Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND products, including t-shirts, hats, water bottles, tote bags, and more are available now on UFCStore.com

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/