UFC Fight Island - Everything you need to know

UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced details for Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND, the follow up to the massively successful series of UFC events which became a cultural phenomenon that captivated the sports world.
Where is UFC Fight Island?
Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND will be held on Yas Island, one of the Emirates most popular leisure, shopping, and entertainment destinations, and the location of the first edition of UFC FIGHT ISLAND this past July. UFC will produce five events for Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND, including two Pay Per Views and three Fight Nights.
What is the Fight Island Schedule?
The first four events, including UFC 253: ADESANYA VS. COSTA, and the three proceeding FIGHT NIGHTS, will be broadcast live in prime time in the United States, while UFC 254: KHABIB VS. GAETHJE will be broadcast in prime time in Abu Dhabi (see schedule below)
Sat., Sept. 26 - UFC 253: ADESANYA VS. COSTA
- Main card – 10 p.m. ET / 6 a.m. GST
- Late Prelims – 8 p.m. ET 4 a.m. GST
- Early Prelims – 6:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GST
Sat., Oct. 3 - UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. ALDANA
- Main Card – 10:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. GST
- Prelims – 7:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GST
Sat., Oct. 10 - UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORAES vs. SANDHAGEN
- Main card – 8 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. GST
- Prelims – 5 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GST
Sat., Oct. 17. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE
- Main card – 7 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GST
- Prelims – 4 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GST
UFC 254: Khabib VS. GAETHJE
- Main card – 2 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GST
- Late Prelims – 12 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GST
- Early Prelims – 10:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. GST
Where can I find Fight Island Results?
UFC.COM is your source for everything Fight Island. Check back frequently for Return to UFC Fight Island live results, fighter interviews, UFC Embedded, UFC Countdown, and more.
How can I buy Return to UFC Fight Island shirts?
A full line of Return to UFC FIGHT ISLAND products, including t-shirts, hats, water bottles, tote bags, and more are available now on UFCStore.com
