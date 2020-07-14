UFC Fight Island Official Weigh-In Results

ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims, 7pm/4pm ETPT

John Phillips (186) vs Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Ricard Ramos (145) vs Lerone Murphy (146)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs Andreas Michailidis (206)

Jared Gordon (145) vs Chris Fishgold (149)**

Diana Belbita (125) vs Liana Jojua (126)

Jack Shore (136) vs Aaron Phillips (135)

Jorge Gonzalez () vs Kenneth Bergh ()*

*Due to weight management issues, light heavyweight Kenneth Bergh has been ruled medically unfit to compete and his fight against Jorge Gonzalez is canceled. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige will proceed with 11 bouts and air on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

** Abdul Razak Alhassan and Chris Fishgold each missed weight and will be fined 20 percent of their purse