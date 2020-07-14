UFC Fight Island Official Weigh-In Results

Announcements
Fight Coverage
They've Stepped On The Scales At 'Fight Island' To Make It Official For The Midweek Card
ESPN/ESPN+ Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT
Calvin Kattar (146) vs Dan Ige (145)
Tim Elliott (125) vs Ryan Benoit (126)
Jimmie Rivera (145) vs Cody Stamann (145)
Molly McCann (125) vs Taila Santos (125)
Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)** vs Mounir Lazzez (171)
Fight Island: Weigh-in Faceoffs
ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims, 7pm/4pm ETPT
John Phillips (186) vs Khamzat Chimaev (186)
Ricard Ramos (145) vs Lerone Murphy (146)
Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs Andreas Michailidis (206)
Jared Gordon (145) vs Chris Fishgold (149)**
Diana Belbita (125) vs Liana Jojua (126)
Jack Shore (136) vs Aaron Phillips (135)
Jorge Gonzalez () vs Kenneth Bergh ()*
*Due to weight management issues, light heavyweight Kenneth Bergh has been ruled medically unfit to compete and his fight against Jorge Gonzalez is canceled. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige will proceed with 11 bouts and air on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
** Abdul Razak Alhassan and Chris Fishgold each missed weight and will be fined 20 percent of their purse
Dana White: Fight Island Weigh-in Scrum
