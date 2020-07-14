 Skip to main content
Fight Coverage

UFC Fight Island Official Weigh-In Results

They've Stepped On The Scales At 'Fight Island' To Make It Official For The Midweek Card
Jul. 14, 2020
ESPN/ESPN+ Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT

Calvin Kattar (146) vs Dan Ige (145) 

Tim Elliott (125) vs Ryan Benoit (126) 

Jimmie Rivera (145) vs Cody Stamann (145) 

Molly McCann (125) vs Taila Santos (125) 

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)** vs Mounir Lazzez (171) 

MORE UFC FIGHT ISLAND: Fight by Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Ige Outworks The Competition | Benoit Feels At Home | Significant Stats

Fight Island: Weigh-in Faceoffs
/
ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims, 7pm/4pm ETPT

John Phillips (186) vs Khamzat Chimaev (186) 

Ricard Ramos (145) vs Lerone Murphy (146) 

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs Andreas Michailidis (206) 

Jared Gordon (145) vs Chris Fishgold (149)** 

Diana Belbita (125) vs Liana Jojua (126) 

Jack Shore (136) vs Aaron Phillips (135) 

Jorge Gonzalez () vs Kenneth Bergh ()*

*Due to weight management issues, light heavyweight Kenneth Bergh has been ruled medically unfit to compete and his fight against Jorge Gonzalez is canceled. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige will proceed with 11 bouts and air on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

** Abdul Razak Alhassan and Chris Fishgold each missed weight and will be fined 20 percent of their purse

Dana White: Fight Island Weigh-in Scrum
/
