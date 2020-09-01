UFC Fight Island 6 Scorecard

When you’re in the fight game long enough, you get used to certain things. One of them is that no one has ever legitimately lost a decision. I’ve been around so long that I’ve seen guys get knocked out and think they deserved a draw. So when Guram Kutateladze won a close decision over Mateusz Gamrot and believed he didn’t deserve the victory, I almost fell off my chair. Such honesty is so rare in any walk of life these days, especially in pro sports, and while I do believe Kutateladze did enough to win in a Fight of the Night that could have gone either way, his class after the fight was something memorable to see and hear. And I hope to see more of it in the coming years.

How to watch UFC 254