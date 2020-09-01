UFC Fight Island 5 Weigh-In Results

Athletes
UFC® will continue its run of shows on UFC FIGHT ISLAND with a pivotal matchup in the bantamweight division as former title challenger and No. 1 ranked Marlon Moraes battles No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen with a potential title shot on the line. The co-main event will see dynamic featherweights compete to climb the rankings as No. 14 Edson Barboza takes on Makwan Amirkhani.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: MORAES vs. SANDHAGEN will take place Saturday, October 10 from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. All bouts will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, beginning with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT and followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen Weigh-In Results
Main Card
Main Event: Marlon Moraes (136) vs Cory Sandhagen (136)
Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza (145.5) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)
Ben Rothwell (265) vs Marcin Tybura (263)
Markus Perez (186) vs Dricus Du Plessis (186)
Tom Aspinall (252) vs Alan Baudot (254)
Youssef Zalal (146) vs Ilia Topuria (146)
Prelims
Tom Breese (186) vs KB Bhullar (186)
Chris Daukaus (227) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (265)
Impa Kasanganay (185.5) vs Joaquin Buckley (185.5)
Ali AlQaisi (136) vs Tony Kelley (136)
Giga Chikadze (146) vs Omar Morales (145.5)
Tracy Cortez (136) vs Stephanie Egger (135.5)
Bruno Silva (125.5) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (126)
The event is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/
