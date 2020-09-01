UFC Fight Island 5 Weigh-In Results

UFC® will continue its run of shows on UFC FIGHT ISLAND with a pivotal matchup in the bantamweight division as former title challenger and No. 1 ranked Marlon Moraes battles No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen with a potential title shot on the line. The co-main event will see dynamic featherweights compete to climb the rankings as No. 14 Edson Barboza takes on Makwan Amirkhani.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: MORAES vs. SANDHAGEN will take place Saturday, October 10 from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. All bouts will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, beginning with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT and followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen Weigh-In Results