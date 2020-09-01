UFC Fight Island 5: The Scorecard

1 – Joaquin Buckley

How could the man who went viral Saturday night not be on the top of this list? Joaquin Buckley seemingly had everything stacked against him when he faced unbeaten Impa Kasanganay, including his coaches not being able to make the trip to Fight Island for the bout. But Buckley marched on and was winning his fight when he pulled off a move straight out of a video game to knock out Kasanganay and ignite not just the MMA scene, but the entire sports world. And yeah, a hundred years from now, that KO will still be on UFC highlight reels.

Fighters On The Rise, Ortega vs Korean Zombie Edition

2 – Cory Sandhagen

It shows how highly regarded Cory Sandhagen is that few blinked an eye when he was put in Saturday’s main event against Marlon Moraes just one fight removed from a first-round loss to Aljamain Sterling four months earlier. That’s how good Sandhagen is and how competitive the 135-pound weight class can be because I don’t think anyone will hold this defeat against Moraes just like the Sterling loss wasn’t held against the Coloradan. But on Saturday night, Sandhagen was dialed in and ready to go, and when he added his own clip to the highlight reel, it was a win he – or the rest of the division – won’t forget anytime soon.