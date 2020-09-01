UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen Results

In a bantamweight meeting, Tony Kelley earned his first UFC victory by defeating Ali Al-Qaisi via unanimous decision.

Scores were 30-27 and 29-28 twice for Kelley, now 7-2. Al-Qaisi falls to 8-5.

Al-Qaisi the fight to the mat in the opening minute, and Kelley nearly caught him in a triangle choke before the Jordan native gained control. With two minutes left, Al-Qaisi sprung into a tight guillotine choke, but Kelley hung tough and got free, subsequently attempting his own choke from the bottom position. An armbar followed, but Al-Qaisi was able to make it to the end of the round.

Just before the midway point of round two, Kelley staggered Al-Qaisi with a knee and he moved in for the finish. But Al-Qaisi aware enough to look for some room to breathe by closing the distance and getting the takedown, and again, he got to the end of the round, scoring some points along the way.

A quick takedown by Al-Qaisi opened the third, but once standing, he got rocked again by a Kelley knee. The fight went back to the mat briefly, the resilient Al-Qaisi surviving once more and returning to his feet. A spinning backfist by Al-Qaisi followed, rattling Kelley, but a low kick from the Louisianan brought a momentary halt to the action and gave him time to recover. There would be no finish to the back and forth bout, but the two briefly got into it after the final horn, wanting to keep the battle going.

Official Result: Tony Kelley def. Ali Al-Qaisi by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)