UFC Fight Island 4: The Scorecard

3 – Kyler Phillips

Kyler Phillips ain’t like the other fighters. That’s a compliment. And while I can’t put my finger on what it is that separates “The Matrix” from his peers, suffice to say that there’s just something about him, whether it’s in interviews or on fight night, that marks him as a fighter who has that star quality about him. And hey, starting off his career with two wins and two post-fight bonuses helps too. Keep an eye on Mr. Phillips. We might be talking about him for a long time.

4 – Luigi Vendramini

Speaking of up and comers with star power, Luigi Vendramini has it. Returning from a two-year layoff due to injury, Brazil’s “Italian Stallion” came out gunning for Jessin Ayari’s head, and he succeeded, stopping his foe in 72 seconds. And the best part is that even after two years out, he’s still only 24. Add in the quality work he’s getting with the Factory X squad in Colorado, and the sky’s the limit for him.