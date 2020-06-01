UFC Fight Island 3: Bonus Coverage

Performances of the Night

Tanner Boser

Canada’s Tanner Boser continued his successful summer as he tallied his second knockout within a month, taking out Raphael Pessoa in the second round.

Boser kept to his usual movement-heavy, measured approach in the first round, attacking Pessoa from the outside and exiting before getting countered. In the second frame, Boser threw a jab to the body followed by an overhand left that caught Pessoa on the eye, stunning the Brazilian. Pessoa crumbled, and Boser poured on the pressure until Herb Dean stopped the fight. It was another assertive and impressive performance from Boser, who is looking more and more like a real prospect in the heavyweight division.