UFC Fight Island 2 scorecard

Rematches usually don’t turn out too well for the fighter that lost the first time, and that was certainly the case in the UFC Fight Island 2 main event, as Deiveson Figueiredo looked frighteningly destructive in seizing the vacant flyweight crown against Joseph Benavidez. It was one of those wins where you wonder who is going to beat this guy, because you just don’t beat Joe Benavidez like that. Luckily, we’re going to find out who can challenge the new king, as the group of contenders at 125 pounds is stronger than ever. But for now, the God of War can take a well-deserved sigh of relief. He’s the champ now.