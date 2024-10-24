 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Card Rummy
Digital

UFC Fight Card Rummy Mobile Game Updated with New UFC Fighters

Magmic has teamed up with Skillz in partnership with UFC and has announced the latest update to UFC Fight Card Rummy.
Oct. 24, 2024

UFC Fight Card Rummy is launching a new update featuring a revamped tier system and a new roster of UFC fighters to enhance gameplay. The recent additions include current UFC strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, former UFC flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, and former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. These new fighters join the already stacked in-game lineup of Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko, Conor McGregor, and Israel Adesanya – all bringing their own unique attributes and fighting styles to the action. This update lets players explore more combinations and tactics, adding layers of strategy to UFC-themed Rummy battles. 

Since launching in early 2024, UFC Fight Card Rummy has quickly gained popularity among card gaming enthusiasts and UFC fans alike. In UFC Fight Card Rummy, players can participate in live tournaments, compete for top leaderboard spots, and win prestigious prizes such as UFC championship replica belts, UFC store gift cards, and more. With regular updates alongside the wide selection of UFC fighters, it offers a constantly evolving challenge for players.  

UFC Fight Card Rummy

UFC Fight Card Rummy is available on the Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy App Store, providing both free-to-play and real-money modes where players can test their skills, compete globally, and win rewards. 

Join the action now and download UFC Fight Card Rummy HERE

Max Holloway Relives BMF Moments
Athletes

Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments

Look Back At The Most Bada** Moments of BMF Champion, Max Holloway's Career Ahead Of His Upcoming Title Shot Against Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Watch the Video
Robert Whittaker
Embedded

UFC 308 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024

More
Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates is seen on stage during the UFC 294 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 19, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

The Octagon Returns To Abu Dhabi On October 26 For UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night At Etihad Arena!

More