UFC Fight Card Rummy Mobile Game Updated with New UFC Fighters
Magmic has teamed up with Skillz in partnership with UFC and has announced the latest update to UFC Fight Card Rummy.
Oct. 24, 2024
UFC Fight Card Rummy is launching a new update featuring a revamped tier system and a new roster of UFC fighters to enhance gameplay. The recent additions include current UFC strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, former UFC flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, and former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. These new fighters join the already stacked in-game lineup of Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko, Conor McGregor, and Israel Adesanya – all bringing their own unique attributes and fighting styles to the action. This update lets players explore more combinations and tactics, adding layers of strategy to UFC-themed Rummy battles.
Since launching in early 2024, UFC Fight Card Rummy has quickly gained popularity among card gaming enthusiasts and UFC fans alike. In UFC Fight Card Rummy, players can participate in live tournaments, compete for top leaderboard spots, and win prestigious prizes such as UFC championship replica belts, UFC store gift cards, and more. With regular updates alongside the wide selection of UFC fighters, it offers a constantly evolving challenge for players.
UFC Fight Card Rummy is available on the Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy App Store, providing both free-to-play and real-money modes where players can test their skills, compete globally, and win rewards.
Join the action now and download UFC Fight Card Rummy HERE
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share page on your social feeds:
Athletes
Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments
Look Back At The Most Bada** Moments of BMF Champion, Max Holloway's Career Ahead Of His Upcoming Title Shot Against Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria at UFC 308