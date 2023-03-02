 Skip to main content
Yair Rodriguez of Mexico reacts after his submission victory over Josh Emmett in the UFC interim featherweight championship fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa Getty Images)
Athletes

UFC Featherweight Title Lineage

Go Through All Of The Featherweight Title Winners In UFC History
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON TWITTER: @TGERBASI • Mar. 2, 2023

From Jose Aldo to Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight title lineage has delivered some of the best fights and moments we've ever seen.

Jose Aldo (2010-2015) Declared first UFC Featherweight Champion after WEC / UFC merger in 2010. Awarded belt before UFC 123 in November of 2010. Defended title successfully against Mark Hominick, Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes (twice), Frankie Edgar, Chan Sung Jung, Ricardo Lamas

Jose Aldo walks to the Octaogn prior to his Featherweight Championship bout against Mark Hominick at UFC 129 in the Rogers Centre on April 30, 2011 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC)
Jose Aldo walks to the Octaogn prior to his Featherweight Championship bout against Mark Hominick at UFC 129 in the Rogers Centre on April 30, 2011 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC)

Conor McGregor (2015-2016) Defeats Chad Mendes at UFC 189 (7/11/15) to win interim title. Defeats Aldo at UFC 194 (12/12/15) to win undisputed featherweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass). Title is vacated on November 26, 2016 after McGregor wins UFC lightweight title. 

UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor celebrates his 13 second knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight championship fight during the UFC 194 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor celebrates his 13 second knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight championship fight during the UFC 194 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brando

Jose Aldo (2016) Defeats Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 (7/9/16) to win interim title. Promoted to undisputed champion on November 26, 2016. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Max Holloway (2016-2019) Defeats Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 (12/10/16) to win interim title. Defeats Aldo at UFC 212 (6/3/17) to win undisputed title. Defends title against Aldo, Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar.

Max Holloway poses for a portrait backstage after his victory over Anthony Pettis during the UFC 206 event inside the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Max Holloway poses for a portrait backstage after his victory over Anthony Pettis during the UFC 206 event inside the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Alexander Volkanovski (2019-2023) Defeats Holloway at UFC 245 (12/14/19) to win title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Defends title against Holloway, Ortega, Chan-sung, & Holloway at UFC 276 (7/2/2022). 

Yair Rodriguez (Present) Defeats Josh Emmett at UFC 284 (2/12/2023) interim title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

RELATED: UFC Heavyweight Title Lineage | UFC Flyweight Title Lineage | UFC Strawweight Title Lineage | UFC Featherweight Title Lineage | UFC Lightweight Title Lineage | UFC Women’s Flyweight Title Lineage  | UFC Bantamweight Title Lineage

Tags
Featherweight Title
featherweight
Alexander Volkanovski
Max Holloway
Conor McGregor
Jose Aldo
:
Two Title Fights And The Return Of The Jon Jones Headline A Stacked Card Inside T-Mobile Arena For UFC 285 On March 4, 2023 
Countdown

UFC 285 Countdown | Full Episode

Two Title Fights And The Return Of The Jon Jones Headline A Stacked Card Inside T-Mobile Arena For UFC 285 On March 4, 2023 

Watch the Video
UFC 285 Event Poster
Watch UFC

UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back

On March 4, Two Huge Title Fights Headline A Stacked Las Vegas Event

Watch the Video
Ciryl Gane of France prepares to fight Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Embedded

UFC 285 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 285: Jones vs Gane In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 4, 2023 

More
: