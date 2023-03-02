Countdown
From Jose Aldo to Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight title lineage has delivered some of the best fights and moments we've ever seen.
Jose Aldo (2010-2015) Declared first UFC Featherweight Champion after WEC / UFC merger in 2010. Awarded belt before UFC 123 in November of 2010. Defended title successfully against Mark Hominick, Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes (twice), Frankie Edgar, Chan Sung Jung, Ricardo Lamas
Conor McGregor (2015-2016) Defeats Chad Mendes at UFC 189 (7/11/15) to win interim title. Defeats Aldo at UFC 194 (12/12/15) to win undisputed featherweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass). Title is vacated on November 26, 2016 after McGregor wins UFC lightweight title.
Jose Aldo (2016) Defeats Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 (7/9/16) to win interim title. Promoted to undisputed champion on November 26, 2016. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Max Holloway (2016-2019) Defeats Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 (12/10/16) to win interim title. Defeats Aldo at UFC 212 (6/3/17) to win undisputed title. Defends title against Aldo, Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar.
Alexander Volkanovski (2019-2023) Defeats Holloway at UFC 245 (12/14/19) to win title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Defends title against Holloway, Ortega, Chan-sung, & Holloway at UFC 276 (7/2/2022).
Yair Rodriguez (Present) Defeats Josh Emmett at UFC 284 (2/12/2023) interim title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
