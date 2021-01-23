UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal

Key Stats: 2.25 knockdowns per 15 minutes (3rd all-time), 6 strikes landed per minute (2nd all-time among WW), +2.28 striking differential (2nd all-time among WW)

What It Means: Neal is a knockout artist with much more patience than you’d assume from “Handz of Steel.” He sits back and makes reads early, knowing he can change the pace of the fight in a blink. His straight left hand is his bread-and-butter punch, but he is by no means a one-trick striker. He put away the always-tough Mike Perry with a left high kick, and Neal’s instincts when he has an opponent hurt allow him to manage distance and range in order to land the finishing shots.

What to Look For in the Fight: This fight figures to be a striking battle and a great test of where Neal is at in his rise up the welterweight rankings. His strength of schedule has been solid thus far – he holds wins over Belal Muhammad, Niko Price and Mike Perry – but Thompson is going to test his striking ability to the highest degree. Thompson’s constant movement and tricky karate-based striking style might give Neal’s more straightforward approach some fits at first, so how he adjusts accordingly will prove critical. Moreover, Thompson has only been knocked out once – a out-of-nowhere superman punch from Anthony Pettis – and so Neal might be looking at going the distance with Wonderboy.

