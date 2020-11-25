UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs Lewis

Key Stats: 11 KO/TKOs (tied-1st all-time), 52.7% takedown defense (9th), 50.8% significant strike accuracy (7th)

What It Means: In a division full of brawlers, power punchers and knockout specialists, Derrick Lewis stands above the rest. More than just a winging overhand, Lewis utilizes a strong array of kicks, knees and footwork to set up that one-punch power he possesses, and perhaps nobody in the division is better at swarming a staggered opponent and ending a fight. Lewis has shown increased cardio, explosiveness, and overall fitness each time out, including when he landed a flying knee that started the finishing sequence against Aleksei Oleinik.

What to Look For in the Fight: This fight is pretty simple. Blaydes wants to get Lewis to the mat, and Lewis wants to land the knockout punch. That said, it’s obviously hard for either to get a clean look. Lewis is notably strong, and although he isn’t impossible to take down, his ability to explode and get up seemingly when he chooses to is something to behold. It will be the biggest test of Blaydes’ control which, to this point, hasn’t left much room for questioning. Blaydes has felled plenty of other credentialed strikers, and if not for two losses to Francis Ngannou, he is as deserving as anybody on the roster of a title shot. Both men will look for an emphatic statement that will clear their path to Stipe Miocic so, as is often said in heavyweight fights, don’t blink.

