UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs Dos Anjos

Key Stats: 6:43:11 total fight time (2nd all-time), 3.47 significant strikes landed per minute, 62% significant strike defense

What It Means: One of the more well-rounded fighters in the UFC, Rafael Dos Anjos can mix up and vary his attack well, often shifting his game plan to wherever he should find the best success. Although his wrestling struggled up at welterweight, a return to 155 pounds should do well for the former champion. He is an intelligent and explosive fighter with finishing abilities in all segments of a fight.

What to Look For in the Fight: While this fight could very well turn into a kickboxing affair, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dos Anjos mix in some grappling to stymie Felder’s attack. Both fighters carry power and patience when it comes to striking, but if Dos Anjos presses Felder against the cage, he needs to carry caution off the breaks when Felder can unleash those powerful elbows. Both fighters have shown great durability throughout their career as well, so the bout very well could morph into a war of attrition.

