UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs Dos Anjos

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of November 11, 2020, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Paul Felder vs Rafael Dos Anjos
Paul Felder
Key Stats: 3.67 significant strikes landed per minute, 3.4 significant strikes absorbed per minute, 61% takedown defense
What It Means: Felder is a technically-sound striker with a strong, sturdy frame in the lightweight division, and while his attack is measured and intelligent, he fights with the kind of toughness synonymous with his hometown of Philadelphia. Never one to back down from a firefight, Felder methodically makes reads on his opponent and has a varied arsenal of kicks that vary in target. He is willing to walk through his opponent’s strikes in order to trade, and his boxing is proficient. His hooks and uppercuts are his best punches, but his famous elbows are always a weapon of which to be weary. Once he finds his range and timing, Felder does like to implement some sort of spinning technique as well.
Rafael Dos Anjos
Key Stats: 6:43:11 total fight time (2nd all-time), 3.47 significant strikes landed per minute, 62% significant strike defense
What It Means: One of the more well-rounded fighters in the UFC, Rafael Dos Anjos can mix up and vary his attack well, often shifting his game plan to wherever he should find the best success. Although his wrestling struggled up at welterweight, a return to 155 pounds should do well for the former champion. He is an intelligent and explosive fighter with finishing abilities in all segments of a fight.
What to Look For in the Fight: While this fight could very well turn into a kickboxing affair, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dos Anjos mix in some grappling to stymie Felder’s attack. Both fighters carry power and patience when it comes to striking, but if Dos Anjos presses Felder against the cage, he needs to carry caution off the breaks when Felder can unleash those powerful elbows. Both fighters have shown great durability throughout their career as well, so the bout very well could morph into a war of attrition.
Co-Main Event: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Khaos Williams
Abdul Razak Alhassan
Key Stats: 2.27 knockdowns per 15 minutes (3rd all-time), 4.54 strikes landed per minute, 5.05 strikes absorbed per minute
What It Means: Basically, Alhassan throws heat with every strike, and that often leads to an Earth-shattering connection on his foe. He likes to explode into range with a wide base and throw looping punches and uppercuts. His first weapon is often an overhand, but he is able to change things up and time an uppercut, as well. Once he sees his opponent falter, he pounces for the finish with wild ferocity.
Khaos Williams
Key Stats: 9th fastest KO/TKO in welterweight history (0:27 vs Alex Morono at UFC 247)
What It Means: Williams’ UFC debut didn’t give much to go off of because he got his work done so quickly in a stunning, short-notice debut in Houston earlier in 2020, but in that short burst, he showed off real power and aggression. In his fights on the regional scene, he also showed the same penchant for early finishes. Although he does mix up his strikes, his boxing is probably his strongest weapon, and he is solid defensively in his upper-body movement as well.
What to Look For in the Fight: This should be a collision of two powerful punchers, but don’t expect them to just unleash wildly off the bat. Both fighters are relatively patient in getting into range, but once they’re in the pocket, they will wing heavy shots. Williams is probably the more technically sound between the two, but Alhassan’s power is a show-stopper. It wouldn’t be surprising in any way if this fight ends before the first round comes to a close.
Other Fights to Watch (Brendan Allen vs Sean Strickland)
*Brendan Allen
Key Stats: 1.42 takedowns per 15 minutes, 2.4 submissions per 15 minutes, 35% striking defense
What It Means: Allen is a savvy and strong grappler with good defensive and offensive jiu-jitsu. When on top, Allen is strong with his pressure and can do some real damage with his ground-and-pound. If his opponent relaxes, he sweeps quickly and threatens with submissions, usually by taking his opponent’s back and sinking in a choke. If he’s on the bottom, he has an active guard that he’ll use to reverse positions. His striking is decent, and he mixes it in well before engaging along the fence. In the clinch, he can use his long frame to connect with knees up high or post off his opponent’s face before landing a heavy elbow.
*Sean Strickland
Key Stats: 4.64 significant strikes landed per minute, 1.22 takedowns per 15 minutes, 83% takedown defense (Tied-3rd among WW)
What It Means: Strickland is a well-rounded fighter with tight, technical boxing and a good ground game that allows him to strike with confidence. He is a twitchy boxer who is proficient pressing forward as well as countering, and he is strong against the cage in close quarters as well with his stocky base. His ground game is solid, and he has shown good defense to go with a great chin — he has only been finished once off a wild spinning kick from Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.
What to Look For in the Fight: In a pairing from fighters who’ve been active recently, Strickland is looking to make up for lost time by fighting for the second time in two weeks after returning from a two-year layoff with a unanimous decision win over Jack Marshman. For Allen, he gets to make good on a training camp and trip to Las Vegas after his scheduled bout with Ian Heinisch was scrapped last week due to COVID complications. Both fighters have some strong striking, and Strickland is probably the more seasoned on the feet, but Allen’s defensive and offensive jiu-jitsu has threatened opponents from all angles. He’ll likely try to time one of Strickland’s strikes to move into a grappling scramble, and wherever the fight goes, the two should engage in some interesting exchanges.
*Hasn’t competed enough in current weight class to qualify in UFC Record Book
