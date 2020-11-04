UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira

Key Stats: 4.54 strikes landed per minute, 2.85 strikes absorbed per minute, 100% takedown defense

What It Means: The Canadian is one of the more mobile heavyweights in the division. He darts in and out well, throwing heat in the pocket before getting back out of range and managing distance. He keeps a high work rate, as well, not letting his opponent dictate the pace too much without presenting problems for them to think about. While he definitely has power, his speed is probably the most eye-catching trait about Boser, and he’s able to capitalize on that in beginning and ending striking exchanges.

What to Look For in the Fight: These are two of the more agile, methodical heavyweights in the division. Neither looks for the one-punch finish, though both are capable of doing just that. More of their work is done in combinations and dictating the dance on the feet. Arlovski could choose to mix it up and use his grappling, as he is the more credentialed of the two, but Boser has shown good defensive wrestling when it is called upon. Boser is probably the faster and more powerful of the two whereas Arlovski is the cleaner fighter in terms of technique and holds more experience than anyone he walks into the cage with at this point.