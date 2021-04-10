UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

Athletes
Take a deep dive into the key stats of some of the biggest match-ups at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland, live from Las Vegas on April 10, 2021 on ABC/ESPN+.
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of April 7, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland
What to Look For in the Fight: Vettori is going to pressure Holland, who will find space hard to come by against the Italian. How Holland thwarts Vettori’s forward motion will tell a lot about how the fight plays out, especially if Vettori chooses to shoot for takedowns and control Holland against the cage and on the mat. Holland is the more technical striker, and both have shown good power on their feet, but Vettori’s ultra-durability is something to note as well. Holland will have to be his unpredictable best to catch him off guard.
Free Fight: Marvin Vettori vs Jack Hermansson
Free Fight: Marvin Vettori vs Jack Hermansson
/
Marvin Vettori
Key Stats: 66.4% significant strike defense (2nd all-time among MW), 4.78 strikes landed per minute (6th), 45.8% takedown accuracy (tied-3rd)
What It Means: Vettori is a swarming presence in the Octagon. He has good size for the division, and his cardio and energy are at times overwhelming. “The Italian Dream” keeps a high work rate throughout the fight and is skilled in all aspects, whether he is grinding his opponent down in grappling exchanges or looking for a big combination on the feet. His hands are pretty fast and carry power, and he is a sound and tenacious wrestler.
Kevin Holland
Key Stats: 59.4% significant strike accuracy (1st all-time among MW), 1057 total strikes landed (1st), +1.25 striking differential (7th)
Free Fight: Kevin Holland Vs Jacare Souza
Free Fight: Kevin Holland Vs Jacare Souza
/
What It Means: Holland is a skilled and accurate striker with some heavy hands. He uses his length to his advantage, picking opponents apart from range when he is patient in his attack, and when he is in his rhythm, he can be quite dynamic on the feet. Off his back, he is active and creative when he has space to operate from his guard. He has decent submission skills and is willing to throw powerful strikes off his back.
MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters You Should Know | Fighters On The Rise | Jim Miller Bonus Resume | Kevin Holland's Best Moments | Jack Shore | Joe Solecki | Kyle Daukaus | Rise of Mackenzie Dern | Julian Marquez
Co-Main Event: Arnold Allen vs Sodiq Yusuff
What to Look For in the Fight: This is a nice matchup between well-rounded featherweight prospects who prefer to strike while not being out of their depth when grappling exchanges happen. Both fighters are pretty heavy on their lead leg at times, and so leg kicks could be an important factor in this fight, as well as how they counter over those leg kicks. The straight-up power advantage leans toward Yusuff, who will also be the longer and bigger fighter by a small margin in this fight. Allen, though, has shown a good ability to adjust throughout a fight and press his advantage once he uncovers it.
Arnold Allen
Key Stats: 7-fight win streak (tied-2nd all-time among FW), 67.8% significant strike defense (2nd), 1.36 takedowns per 15 minutes.
What It Means: The British featherweight prospect is a technical and sharp striker with a great range thanks to his length. He uses that tool well with an accurate and snapping jab, as well as regular use of a front kick to his opponent’s body. He is also pretty strong against the fence when grappling.
*Sodiq Yusuff
Key Stats: 6.1 strikes landed per minute, 4.06 strikes absorbed per minute, 72% takedown defense
What It Means: “Super” Sodiq Yusuff is a dynamic fighter with one-punch power in his hands, but he is never wild when striking. He has good vision in the stand-up game, and is equally strong as a counter puncher and when pressing the action. Yusuff mixes in leg and body attacks well, but when he sees an opportunity to land a big shot up top, he takes it, with often devastating results.
Other Fights to Watch: Hunter Azure vs Jack Shore
What to Look For in the Fight: Azure and Shore are two quality bantamweight prospects, and this is a good test for both. Azure is probably the better and more technical striker, and his wrestling credentials make him a good barometer for the undefeated Shore. Both have shown good cardio, and Shore has been more urgent in finishing his fights than Azure, who, in his own right, is durable and powerful.
*Hunter Azure
Key Stats: 2.52 takedowns per 15 minutes, 76% takedown defense, 4.17 strikes landed per minute
What It Means: Azure is a strong wrestling-based fighter with smooth and fundamental striking, and he has shown a pretty strong grip on when to pressure a wilting opponent. He’s pretty big for the weight class and has a good sense of how to play that physical advantage when mixing his striking into his grappling.
*Jack Shore
Key Stats: 5.16 takedowns per 15 minutes, 46% takedown accuracy, 0.59 strikes absorbed per minute
What It Means: “Tank” is an apt nickname for the undefeated Welshman. He’s a patient, smart, physical fighter who uses his striking to blend into a powerful takedown or clinch against the fence. Once his hands are on an opponent, Shore does a good job of displaying patient aggressiveness toward either taking his opponent’s back or improving overall position. When on top, he swarms opponents with ground-and-pound and pounces on his foe’s back when exposed to work for a choke.
*Hasn’t competed enough in weight class to qualify in UFC Record Book
Don't miss any of these key matchups this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland, live on ABC/ESPN+. Main Card starts at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, Preliminary Card begins 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.
Athletes
Miesha Tate Talks UFC Comeback
Athletes