UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of April 7, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)



Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland

What to Look For in the Fight: Vettori is going to pressure Holland, who will find space hard to come by against the Italian. How Holland thwarts Vettori’s forward motion will tell a lot about how the fight plays out, especially if Vettori chooses to shoot for takedowns and control Holland against the cage and on the mat. Holland is the more technical striker, and both have shown good power on their feet, but Vettori’s ultra-durability is something to note as well. Holland will have to be his unpredictable best to catch him off guard.