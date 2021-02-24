UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

Athletes
Take a deep dive into the key stats of some of the biggest match-ups at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of February 24, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Key Stats: 1.85 knockdowns per 15 minutes (3rd all-time among HW), 4.04 strikes landed per minute, 36% striking defense
What It Means: “Bigi Boy” wields the kind of power that doesn’t require much of a windup or telegraph. Whether it’s a simple jab, a diverse combo that shows off his kickboxing pedigree or a last-second swing from the hip, Rozenstruik can end a fight at any moment. He is a patient striker well-aware of his power and explosiveness, and he is willing to bide his time to unleash a finishing shot. He is also defensively sound in most situations, keeping fights at a safe range until entering the pocket.
Ciryl Gane
Key Stats: 2 submission wins (tied-2nd), 5.61 strikes landed per minute, 73% striking defense
What It Means: At 6-foot-6 with an 81-inch reach, Gane is a massive physical presence who moves incredibly well for his size. Light on his feet and quick entering and exiting the pocket, Gane is a difficult puzzle for most heavyweights to solve because of his increasing ability to utilize those tools. He mixes up kicks from both stances well, attacking legs and the body with dedication before trying to score up top, and if the fight hits the ground, he has sneaky good submission ability.
What to Look For in the Fight: Gane is probably the busier striker between the two, but Rozenstruik doesn’t mind waiting to counter. When Gane goes for his variety of kicks, he needs to be cautious of Rozenstruik countering over the top with punches. Gane feints with much more regularity, so it’ll be interesting to see how that stifles Rozenstruik or puts him on the back foot. Rozenstruik is a smooth striker as well, though, and so this fight feels like it will just be both fighters searching for that one window of opportunity to find the flurry to get the finish.
Co-Main Event: Nikita Krylov vs Magomed Ankalaev
Nikita Krylov
Key Stats: 41.7% control time percentage (3rd), 58.3% significant strike accuracy (2nd), +2.06 striking differential (4th)
What It Means: Krylov is a well-rounded fighter who exhibits really strong control of his opponent once he gets his hands on them. On the feet though, he’s a diverse striker who enjoys using kicks from range and tying punches onto the ends of them. He’s a tricky fighter to find a range and rhythm against because of this, and he fights well in the clinch along the fence.
Magomed Ankalaev
Key Stats: +2.22 striking differential (4th all-time among LHW), 1.36 strikes absorbed per minute (2nd), 1.54 knockdowns per 15 minutes (5th)
What It Means: Ankalaev is a dynamic and diverse fighter, equally able to control someone on the ground and rain down punishing strikes as he is able to outclass someone in the standup game. He is a patient fighter who does well to attack the body and legs before finding windows up top, and he utilizes his footwork well to both evade and pull opponents into his range.
What to Look For in the Fight: Ankalaev is a strong counter-fighter, and so if Krylov chooses to press forward, he’ll have to navigate those dangerous waters. Along the fence, the two should be pretty well matched unless one of them shows off a distinct strength advantage. Krylov is the more skilled submission artist whereas Ankalaev chooses to dish out ground-and-pound when in control, so that presents some dangers for the Russian as well.
Other Fights to Watch (Pedro Munhoz vs Jimmie Rivera)
Pedro Munhoz
Key Stats: 5.53 strikes landed per minute (7th), 6.03 strikes absorbed per minute, 5 finishes (tied-4th all-time among BW)
What It Means: Munhoz is an out-and-out finisher. Whether he is snatching a nasty guillotine or swinging for the fences, Munhoz is hunting the fight-ender at all moments. He has a really good chin that allows him to stalk forward and throw caution to the wind, but he is by no means a reckless fighter – just a tough one. He shows strong Fight IQ, adjusting his game plans as the fight grows, and he does well to vary his attacks just enough to get to swinging his heavy hands.
Jimmie Rivera
Key Stats: 92.6% takedown defense (4th all-time), 3.99 strikes landed per minute, 61% striking defense
What It Means: Rivera is a twitchy, quick mover around the Octagon with strong takedown defense. He forces opponents to work hard and remain focused if they want to find any sort of success against him, and his cardio aids him in keeping an opponent on his toes. He is a well-rounded fighter with great durability and toughness.
What to Look For in the Fight: Munhoz is likely going to move forward and pressure Rivera throughout this fight, and while that means he’ll be there for Rivera to hit, Munhoz has shown that damage doesn’t really matter. He’s looking to get the knockout strike or hurt his opponent so he can pounce and lock up a submission with lightning quickness. Rivera, on the other hand, will need to stay at range and utilize his movement and smooth striking to keep Munhoz at bay and off-balance.
