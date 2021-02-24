UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

Key Stats: 2 submission wins (tied-2nd), 5.61 strikes landed per minute, 73% striking defense

What It Means: At 6-foot-6 with an 81-inch reach, Gane is a massive physical presence who moves incredibly well for his size. Light on his feet and quick entering and exiting the pocket, Gane is a difficult puzzle for most heavyweights to solve because of his increasing ability to utilize those tools. He mixes up kicks from both stances well, attacking legs and the body with dedication before trying to score up top, and if the fight hits the ground, he has sneaky good submission ability.

What to Look For in the Fight: Gane is probably the busier striker between the two, but Rozenstruik doesn’t mind waiting to counter. When Gane goes for his variety of kicks, he needs to be cautious of Rozenstruik countering over the top with punches. Gane feints with much more regularity, so it’ll be interesting to see how that stifles Rozenstruik or puts him on the back foot. Rozenstruik is a smooth striker as well, though, and so this fight feels like it will just be both fighters searching for that one window of opportunity to find the flurry to get the finish.