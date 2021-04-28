UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

Key Stats: 5.67 strikes landed per minute, 45% striking accuracy, 7.05 strikes absorbed per minute

What It Means: There is unorthodox, and then there is Jiri Prochazka. He is a shifty, long fighter at 6-foot-3 with an 80-inch reach. He’ll regularly switch stances and keep his hands low, but his speed is notable, and he packs real power in his strikes. His unusual manner of striking is based on his vast studying of different martial arts philosophies, and while he will regularly put himself in harm’s way, he does so with the trust that he’ll eat the shot to give back a bigger one to his opponent. He’s tricky with his setups for his kicks and makes a point to mix up his attack.

What to Look For in the Fight: This fight shapes up to be a good test for both. Reyes needs a win badly after dropping his last two, and he’ll have an opportunity to land plenty of power shots on the wild Prochazka. On the other hand, Prochazka threw himself in the fire right away, knocking out Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut. Reyes appears like he’s a straightforward opponent to face, but his footwork and awareness make him harder to track down than it appears at first look. How Prochazka’s approach impacts Reyes’ ability to process information will be key as will Prochazka’s vision. It could start as a cagey affair, but once the two open up, expect bombs.