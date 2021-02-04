UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov

Key Stats: +2.46 striking differential (4th all-time among HW), 5.22 strikes landed per minute (6th all-time among HW), 65% takedown defense

What It Means: Volkov is one of the better and more diverse strikers in the heavyweight division. At 6-foot-7 with an 80-inch reach, Volkov has a tremendous range and does pretty well fighting at distance, picking his shots. He mixes in front kicks to the body and sets up strikes effectively. When he finds his rhythm and distance, he’s a difficult puzzle for most heavyweights to solve.

What to Look For in the Fight: A few years ago, perhaps this fight would’ve been a guaranteed striking display. However, given Overeem’s recent revamp of his approach, it’ll be interesting to see if the Dutchman can effectively get Volkov to the mat and negate the Russian’s striking. Volkov is good at fighting long and has beat stronger grapplers before, but Overeem’s overall size combined makes for a powerful wrestler. On the feet, Volkov will have the speed advantage, but both are experienced and powerful.

