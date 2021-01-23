UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

What It Means: The first thing of note when it comes to Kattar is his boxing. It is patient, heavy-handed and technically among the best in the promotion. He’s a patient fighter, which sometimes leads to slow starts, but he has improved his urgency and ability to read his opponent in his recent run up the rankings. His footwork is subtle and allows him to make the right reads before he gets to work. His right cross is probably his best punch, and he sets it up off a jab as well as a lead hook, and when he sits down on it, he brings real fight-changing power. He has mixed things up and landed elbows to change up his rhythm and distance, which is what he knocked Jeremy Stephens out with in mid-2020.

What to Look For in the Fight: Plainly, this fight should be awesome. Holloway is hungry to get back to a title shot, and Kattar has taken the hard path to get to this exact opportunity. Both are going to stand and throw, but they also aren’t going to go wild. Holloway is going to pressure Kattar the most he’s ever been pressured, and Holloway has the kind of chin to take the damage that invites. Kattar has shown a good gas tank, the kind that allows him to get stronger as the fight goes on, but how that stands up to Holloway’s pressure is something to note. People often key on Kattar’s lead leg as well, but he has shown improved timing in either sliding out of the way or checking the kick. Neither man has been knocked out, so it’ll come down to the second, third and fourth efforts. Don’t expect many grappling exchanges.

RELATED: Ingrained With Grit - Calvin Kattar