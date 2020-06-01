UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori

RELATED: Marvin Vettori Kept Betting On Himself

Key Stats: 67.1% significant strike defense (2nd all-time among MW), 47.8% takedown accuracy (3rd), 80.8% takedown defense (6th)

What It Means: “The Italian Dream” is a durable, aggressive fighter who has shown a well-rounded skill set thus far in the UFC. He is particularly strong at close range, muscling his opponent along the fence and routinely scoring takedowns. Vettori is particularly adept at shutting down his opponent’s game plan, either swarming with pressure or grinding the fight out in the clinch and pushing the fight wherever the opponent is least comfortable and least dangerous.

What to Look For in the Fight: Hermansson and Vettori are two of the more aggressive human beings on the roster, especially the Italy native, but they channel it in a focused way when it comes to mixed martial arts. Both are well-rounded fighters, but Hermansson has the better finishing record. He has a sneaky ability to corner his opponent and snatches a limb or a neck with real quickness. On the other hand, Vettori has shown keen awareness to his opponent’s plans and is strong defensively, often creating a frustrating time for his opponent.