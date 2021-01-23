UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats – UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny

Key Stats: 11 decision wins (tied 3rd all-time), +1.81 striking differential (5th all-time among WW), 59% takedown defense

What It Means: Neil Magny has long been one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division, and his recent trio of wins over Li jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin and Robbie Lawler have given a sense that Magny is set to move to the next level of competition. Magny is strong at keeping a good distance in striking, but in close quarters, he has good strength and control that negate his opponent’s goals.

What to Look For in the Fight: In a battle of welterweights looking to make the leap into the upper-echelon of the welterweight division. Both are pretty well-rounded with favorable ways they want the fight to go. Chiesa strikes to initiate grappling exchanges, and Magny is solid enough in those moments to get back to the feet. How Magny uses his range to stave off Chiesa’s forward pressure will be interesting, and who dictates that pace as the fight moves into the later rounds could prove pivotal in whose cardio holds up better.

