UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Lewis

Key Stats: 11 KO/TKOs (tied-1st all-time), 52.7% takedown defense (9th), 50.8% significant strike accuracy (7th)

What It Means: Derrick Lewis stands above the rest of the brawlers, knockout artists and power punchers. He is an explosive striker with much more than just huge punching power. He uses an assortment of kicks, flying techniques and overall strength to set up that overhand right. Nobody is better at swarming a staggered opponent to end the fight. Lewis has shown increased cardio, explosiveness, and overall fitness each time out, including when he landed a flying knee that started the finishing sequence against Aleksei Oleinik.

RELATED: Expect Fireworks Out Of The Gate From Derrick Lewis

What to Look For in the Fight: This fight is relatively straightforward. Blaydes wants Lewis on his back, and Lewis wants to knock Blaydes out, and both have the tools to nullify each other’s strengths. Lewis is famous for his ability to just explode and get up off the mat, but Blaydes’ control is close to unparalleled. This is really a test of two unstoppable forces meeting in the middle and seeing whose strength is stronger. Both are explosive in different ways, and that is what makes this matchup incredibly intriguing.