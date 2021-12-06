UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC 263: Adesanya Vs Vettori 2

Key Stats: 66.2% significant strike defense (3rd all-time among MW), 53.7% takedown accuracy (5th all-time among MW), 29.1% control time percentage (5th)

What It Means: Vettori is a ferocious, aggressive fighter who has honed those traits to become an excellent mixed martial artist. His strikes hold plenty of power, and he’s often a flurry of movement and pressure when he wants to get on the front-foot. He’s a tenacious grappler and has great strength for the division. Once he obtains control, he can land heavy ground-and-pound and look for any opportunities to finish.

ATHLETE PROFILES: Israel Adesanya | Marvin Vettori

What to Look For in the Fight: This high-stakes rematch is going to be a strong showcase for both fighters to show how much they’ve improved since their first meeting more than three years ago. Adesanya has become much more lethal in his ability to fend off takedowns and punish opponents as he exits. Vettori is more polished as a striker and better at using his physical strength to gain the advantage grappling, but he also has a lot of power in his hands. How Adesanya dictates the range and distance against Vettori is critical, and because “The Last Stylebender” likes to work off leg and body kicks, it’ll be interesting to see how Vettori uses that tendency to get inside and attempt to grapple against the champ.

Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo